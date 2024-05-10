Shakira's Tax Evasion Case in Spain Dropped Due to 'Lack of Evidence'

Shakira, Shakira! The 47-year-old singer was victorious in her criminal tax evasion case in Spain. Due to a lack of evidence, Shakira's legal probe was dropped this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker was accused of failing to pay €6.6 million in owed 2018 taxes, with prosecutors claiming she used companies and tax havens to cheat the Spanish government.