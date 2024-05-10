Your tip
WATCH: Novak Djokovic Injured After Fan's Metal Water Bottle Hits Him in the Head During Italian Open

A metal water bottle hit Novak Djokovic in the head as he was exiting the court.

By:

May 10 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was injured during an accident at the Italian Open, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While signing autographs on Friday afternoon, a metal water bottle fell from the crowd and struck the Serbian tennis star in the head, causing him to drop to the ground.

The incident occurred moments after Djokovic won his second-round match in Rome.

After his second-round win in the Italian Open, Djokovic stopped to sign autographs for fans. Moments later, the water bottle appeared to fall from the stands and hit the tennis star in the head. Djokovic immediately clutched his head and dropped to the ground.

Security guards quickly surrounded the tennis player and escorted him off the court.

Video footage of the incident began circulating on social media. Outraged fans speculated that someone in the crowd deliberately threw the stainless steel bottle at Djokovic. Some critics even called for the spectator responsible for the incident to be arrested.

While it was initially believed that an unruly fan threw the metal bottle at Djokovic on purpose, the tournament released a statement shortly after the incident clarifying the ordeal.

The tournament clarified the incident was an accident.

"Novak Djokovic on leaving the Central court at the end of his match was accidentally hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs to spectators," the tournament's statement read.

"He underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern."

Outraged fans called on the tournament to ban metal water bottles and large backpacks.

In a separate video, a fan wearing a large black backpack can be seen leaning over the stadium's railing toward Djokovic. Suddenly, an object falls from the backpack, hitting the athlete on the way down.

The fan quickly stood up and covered his mouth in shock as Djokovic grabbed his head with both hands. Despite the tournament clarifying that the incident was an accident, fans were still outraged that a metal water bottle was allowed inside the arena.

"How are metal water bottles allowed on the grounds in your tournament? Careless or deliberate?" one critic asked on X.

"May I know from WHEN people can enter with metal water bottles? Having established that this was an accident, if the guy had wanted to deliberately throw the water bottle, what would have been the consequences? I hope Novak Djokovic sue the tournament, Binaghi and @atptour," remarked another.

Thankfully, Djokovic appears to be okay and required no further medical attention.

