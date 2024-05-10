'Radioactive Orange': Sunny Hostin Mocks Donald Trump's Tan After Attending Hush Money Trial
The View's Sunny Hostin experienced quite the shock when she attended Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan.
While sharing her experience from the courtroom on the daytime talk show, Hostin admitted she didn't realize the ex-president was "that orange," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday's edition of The View, Hostin gave her analysis of attending the high-profile trial.
After co-host Joy Behar joked that they were going to "cross-examine" Hostin, she asked, "What shade of orange is [Trump's] face?"
The audience broke out in laughter as Behar gave Hostin the options of "tangerine" or "burnt sienna."
"It's a burnt sienna," Hostin said. "I have never seen him in person. I didn’t realize he was THAT orange."
As the crowd went wild with laughter, Behar pointed to her co-host's bright orange dress for reference: "Is it like her dress?"
Hostin agreed, responding, "It’s almost like a radioactive orange."
Hostin noted that Trump's fake tan was "very shocking to see in person because he’s a tall person and he’s also a little thinner now."
"I don't know if he's taken the shot," Hostin joked, referencing weight-loss injection drugs, to which Behar quipped, "He's on Ozempic, you know it!"
- Melania Trump's Office Says Barron Declined Offer to Be an RNC Delegate Due to 'Prior Commitments'
- RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Donald 'Obviously' Accepts Election Results, Will Embrace 2024 Outcome if 'He Feels It Was Fair'
- Donald Trump Trashes 'Crooked' Biden in Video Rant About Nationwide Protests: 'Doesn't Know He's Alive!'
Hostin, who is a lawyer, recalled interior details of the courtroom to "set the stage" for people who may not understand "the gravity" of the trial before giving an analysis of defendant Trump's behavior.
"Here's the tea, okay, so, he is unlike any defendant sitting in [the] courtroom that I've ever seen," Hostin said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She then acted out the ex-president leaning back in his chair, "fist-bumping with attorneys" and "stretching."
Hostin claimed Trump also "took a little nap."
"Like, most defendants do not do that," she continued as she fixed her posture and sat upright. "They are instructed to sit there, pay attention, look with some humility... that's not Donald Trump."
Hostin went on to note that the jury was one of the most "engaged" she's ever witnessed and was "female skewed."
"I think that cases are won and lost with jury selection. There are several lawyers on the jury. That was striking to me. It’s a very diverse jury," she added.
"There are many more women on the jury than there are men, even including the alternates. I mean, I couldn’t tell which ones were the alternates but there are 18 people and the majority of them are women, so that was kind of interesting to me because if people drop out it’s a pretty female skewed jury. I will also say it’s one of the most engaged juries I’ve seen."