'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Worries Trump Supporters Could 'Lie' to Land Jury Spot and Derail Hush Money Trial

The View panelist Sunny Hostin worries that a Donald Trump supporter could "sneak" onto the jury in his hush money trial and derail the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jury selection continued on day two of the historic trial in Manhattan, as Judge Juan Merchan whittled down the potential pool.

Hostin, a former prosecutor, said Tuesday on the morning talk show that while she felt "they will be able to find an impartial jury," she feared "what could happen in a case like this" if a juror were to harbor a hidden bias.