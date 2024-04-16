Trump 'Smirks' at Juror Who Was Dismissed Over 'Lock Him Up' Social Media Post During Day 2 of Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump "smirked" at a potential juror in his hush money trial before the man was dismissed over a past "lock him up" social media post referencing the former president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During day two of the trial in Manhattan on Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan whittled down the pool of potential jurors as the defense and prosecution presented information they found on social media regarding those under consideration.

Trump's legal team pointed to their discovery of a post in which one potential juror had celebrated a court's decision to strike down a Trump travel ban.