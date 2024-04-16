Judge Signs Off On Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Traveling Overseas For Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty will be allowed to travel with the rapper overseas for her upcoming tour dates after a judge granted his request.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the federal judge presiding over his criminal case — brought over his failure to register as a sex offender after moving to California — approved Petty traveling from April 17, 2024, to July 14, 2024.
Petty's lawyer said his client needed to help Minaj with "childcare" for their son.
His lawyer said, "Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare."
He added, "The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania."
The judge ruled Petty is "permitted to travel" and "shall keep his probation officer updated with the details of his travel itinerary as needed."
The order said, "At the conclusion of the travel, Mr. Petty must return to Los Angeles County and must check in with his probation officer upon returning. Mr. Petty must also provide an itinerary to his probation officer prior to travel and follow all directives of the probation officer."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petty was sentenced to 3 years probation in 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to California after getting hitched to Minaj in 2019.
Petty was required to register as an offender due to a criminal conviction from the '90s. Petty was accused of first-degree rape of a woman named Jennifer Hough. However, the charge was dropped to attempted rape after a plea deal was reached. Petty served 4 years in prison in the case.
In addition to checking in with a probation officer, the judge ordered Petty to "refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance."
The sentence said, "The defendant shall submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from custody and at least two periodic drug tests thereafter, not to exceed eight tests per month, as directed by the Probation Officer."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petty recently served a 120-day house arrest sentence after prosecutors accused him of violating probation by making threats against Cardi B's husband Offset.