Pay Up! Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Security Guard
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been ordered to pay a six-figure sum to the security guard who sued them over an alleged backstage assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.
TMZ reports that Thomas Weidenmuller was granted a $503,318 default judgment in L.A. County Superior Court on Friday after a judge said that the couple failed to respond to his lawsuit.
Weidenmuller used his medical records to help convince the judge, submitting a series of doctor notes and an X-ray of his broken jaw in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the court shut down an earlier request for a default judgment when a judge ruled that Weidenmuller had failed to present sufficient evidence to back up his demand for medical expenses.
In his complaint, Weidenmuller said he worked as a security guard at Minaj's concert in Germany on March 22, 2019. During the show, a fan broke through the security barrier and jumped onto the stage, allegedly angering Minaj.
Weidenmuller claimed he came across the rapper berating a female security guard after the show and tried to intervene, which further angered Minaj. He said he was later told to come to a private room backstage where Minaj yelled at him as Petty attacked him.
- Man Suing Nicki Minaj After Her Husband Allegedly Broke His Jaw Suffers Setback in Fight for $750k
- Man Suing Nicki Minaj’s Husband Over Alleged Backstage Assault Submits Medical Records, X-ray of Broken Jaw as Evidence
- Nicki Minaj Fled Concert Venue After Husband's ‘Ferocious' Attack That Left Man Needing Multiple Surgeries, Lawsuit Alleges
"While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me," Weidenmuller said. "Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon."
He added that his jaw was broken in the incident and he had to undergo multiple surgeries for his injuries.
"I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed," he said. "The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Minaj and Petty failed to respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to grant Weidenmuller a default judgement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petty was placed on house arrest for 120 days after making public threats to Cardi B's husband Offset in September 2023.