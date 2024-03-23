Pay Up! Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Security Guard

"While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me," Weidenmuller said. "Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon."

He added that his jaw was broken in the incident and he had to undergo multiple surgeries for his injuries.

"I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed," he said. "The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants."