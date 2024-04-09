Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Demands Rapper Be Deposed About Childhood in $150 Million Battle

The man sentenced to one year in jail over the hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj’s father dragged the Big Foot rapper into the civil lawsuit filed against him.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Charles Polevich asked the court for permission to depose Minaj about her childhood and allegations her father was abusive to her mother.

In February 2021, Nicki’s father, 64-year-old Robert Maraj, died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.