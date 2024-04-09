Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Demands Rapper Be Deposed About Childhood in $150 Million Battle
The man sentenced to one year in jail over the hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj’s father dragged the Big Foot rapper into the civil lawsuit filed against him.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Charles Polevich asked the court for permission to depose Minaj about her childhood and allegations her father was abusive to her mother.
In February 2021, Nicki’s father, 64-year-old Robert Maraj, died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Robert was crossing the street in Long Island at 6:15 PM when he was hit by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead hours later. Police said the driver fled the scene before help arrived.
A couple of days later, police identified 70-year-old Charles as the driver and took him into custody. He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.
In court, Nicki’s mother Carol slammed Charles for leaving her husband “like a dog on the street.” Prosecutors said Charles stopped his car briefly after hitting Robert. They said he asked if Robert was OK but did not call for help. Prosecutors said Charles went home and parked his car in the garage. They said he covered it with a tarp.
Police tracked down the 1992 Volvo station wagon using surveillance video
Charles said he was “heartsick since realizing the extent of the tragedy.” He said there was “no excuse” for his actions. In August 2022, Charles was sentenced to one year in jail.
Before the sentence, Nicki’s mom Carol filed a $150 million civil lawsuit against Charles. The suit accused the man of driving recklessly when he struck Robert.
Carol’s powerhouse lawyer Ben Crump said, “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting [Robert], but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”
Charles’ lawyer said after Carol filed her suit, “My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in his official court response, Charles denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit. He accused Robert of being “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.”
Charles’ lawyer claimed his client was faced with an emergency and had to “sudden and unexpected circumstance, not of his own making.”
Now, in a newly filed motion, Charles’ lawyer said Carol was recently deposed over the course of two days, most recently on December 15, 2023. He said, “The deposition involves questions wherein the issue of domestic abuse is discussed. [Carol] acknowledges that statements related to the topic of domestic abuse were made by” Nicki, “but [Carol] does not offer meaningful responses regarding the veracity of the statements made” by her daughter.
Charles said Carol’s lawyer said she was deprived of Robert’s “services, society, comfort, companionship and consortium of her husband.” He said the statements made by Nicki pertaining to alleged domestic abuse are directly relevant to Carol’s claims in her lawsuit.
Charles said it is apparent that Nicki has “knowledge and information that is material and necessary to the defense of the claims set forth in this action.” As a result, he said he should be permitted to depose Nicki.
In 2018, Nicki said that when she was young, her father drank heavily and was violent with her mother. Charles said Nicki spoke about her father in several of her songs.
Carol’s lawyer opposed the request.
“Nicki is not a party to this action and to have her testify as to musical lyrics, which could be completely made up, false, and taken out of context, was a waste of time and borderline harassment for the family,” the response read.
The lawyer added, “As this Court and Defendant will surely agree, a majority of, if not all of the lyrics contained in the millions of songs produced yearly are made up, false, fabricated and do not actually contain true facts.”
He ended, “Defendant claims that Nicki “has knowledge and information that is material and necessary to the defense of the claims set forth in this action.” This is a weak argument intended to drag the litigation on and to depose a celebrity. Nicki and the family should not have to be subjected to this harassment.”
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.