Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Sentenced To One Year Behind Bars After Fatal Hit-And-Run
Nicki Minaj's father left for dead after a fatal hit-and-run, and now his killer has been sentenced. Radar has learned Charles Polevich has been ordered to serve one year behind bars over the 2021 death of Robert Maraj.
Polevich will also lose his driver's license for 6 months and pay a fine of $5,000, according to reports. His sentence comes after he pled guilty to two felony charges, including leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence.
Maraj's killer originally faced up to 7 years in jail. However, the judge made it clear early on that he would get no more than one year.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Minaj’s mom, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million civil lawsuit against Polevich in March 2021 over the accident that killed her husband.
She accused him of being negligent, reckless, and careless when he hit the rapper's father.
In the court documents obtained by this outlet, Polevich denied any wrongdoing and blamed Robert for his death.
His attorney said Minaj's father acted “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.”
Minaj’s father was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run accident on a street in Long Island around 6 PM in February of last year.
The police said Polevich fled the scene before help arrived and attempted to hide his car in a detached garage on his property.
Robert was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries. He was 64 years old.
Following his death, Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Polevich knew what he did before leaving the scene.
“He was absolutely aware of what happened. He got out of the car, and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man," Fitzpatrick stated. “He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”
Minaj spoke out about her father's death at the time, releasing a statement on her website, calling it "the most devastating loss of my life."