Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicki Minaj
Exclusive Details

Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Sentenced To One Year Behind Bars After Fatal Hit-And-Run

nicki minaj dad dead hit run sentenced one year
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 3 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nicki Minaj's father left for dead after a fatal hit-and-run, and now his killer has been sentenced. Radar has learned Charles Polevich has been ordered to serve one year behind bars over the 2021 death of Robert Maraj.

Article continues below advertisement

Polevich will also lose his driver's license for 6 months and pay a fine of $5,000, according to reports. His sentence comes after he pled guilty to two felony charges, including leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence.

nicki minaj dad dead hit run sentenced one year
Article continues below advertisement

Maraj's killer originally faced up to 7 years in jail. However, the judge made it clear early on that he would get no more than one year.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Minaj’s mom, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million civil lawsuit against Polevich in March 2021 over the accident that killed her husband.

She accused him of being negligent, reckless, and careless when he hit the rapper's father.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj dad dead hit run sentenced one year
Source: Mega

In the court documents obtained by this outlet, Polevich denied any wrongdoing and blamed Robert for his death.

His attorney said Minaj's father acted “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.”

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj’s father was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run accident on a street in Long Island around 6 PM in February of last year.

The police said Polevich fled the scene before help arrived and attempted to hide his car in a detached garage on his property.

nicki minaj dad dead hit run sentenced one year
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Robert was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries. He was 64 years old.

Following his death, Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Polevich knew what he did before leaving the scene.

“He was absolutely aware of what happened. He got out of the car, and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man," Fitzpatrick stated. “He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj spoke out about her father's death at the time, releasing a statement on her website, calling it "the most devastating loss of my life."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.