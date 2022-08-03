Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death
Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.
On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.
Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.
Friends and family of the victim believe the aspiring musician’s slaying may have been connected to a message he posted to his Instagram stories, WFLA reported.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of statement; he didn’t deserve for his life to be taken,” Williams’ aunt, Towanda Covington, told the station.
Day was being held at the Lee County jail.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Williams made taunts online moments before being gunned down.
"A lot of these n----- know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n---- want smoke I'm at my crib in five minutes," he wrote via Stories, HipHopDX reported.
Rollie Bands was shot moments later in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard and rushed to the hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.