Justice for Sade: GoFundMe Surpasses $30k Goal for 19-Year-Old Wisconsin Pizza Shop Worker Found Dismembered After First Date
A fundraiser launched in honor of slain teen Sade Robinson, the Wisconsin pizza shop worker who was tragically found dismembered weeks after vanishing, exceeded the $30k goal with less than a month to go until her service, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robinson's life was claimed far too soon following her sudden disappearance in a case that shocked the nation. She was only 19 and her birthday was right around the corner, on May 10.
Police said that she and suspect Maxwell Anderson, 33, went on a first date in Milwaukee on April 1. After going out for a seafood dinner at a restaurant he once worked for, Robinson went back to Anderson's home on the night before she vanished, according to prosecutors.
Surveillance video captured Robinson and Anderson sitting together at the bar. Her burned car was found the next morning.
Robinson was reported missing on April 2 after she didn't show up for her shift.
Police received a report of a severed leg located near a golf course in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin and the case gained even more traction when additional human remains were found scattered in Milwaukee. It's unclear if those remains also belong to Robinson.
The leg was determined to be from a Black female who had pink toenail polish on at the time. A DNA test found that it belonged to the 19-year-old.
Anderson, 33, was arrested on April 4 at a traffic stop and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building.
Anderson appeared in court on April 12 has been held on a $5 million bond.
The GoFundMe for Robinson raised more than $46,000 to cover unforeseen costs, RadarOnline.com has learned, far surpassing the $30k goal with just 23 days to go until her May 9 service.
The Pizza Shuttle, where she worked, offered the highest contribution with a $1k donation.
"The pain of losing Sade has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her grieving mother and little sister, along with other relatives, friends, and the entire community who loved and supported her," her loved ones shared in a statement. "As we come together to honor Sade's memory, we aim to provide her with the dignified farewell she deserves."