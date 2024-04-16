Justice for Sade: GoFundMe Surpasses $30k Goal for 19-Year-Old Wisconsin Pizza Shop Worker Found Dismembered After First Date

A fundraiser launched in honor of slain teen Sade Robinson, the Wisconsin pizza shop worker who was tragically found dismembered weeks after vanishing, exceeded the $30k goal with less than a month to go until her service, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Robinson's life was claimed far too soon following her sudden disappearance in a case that shocked the nation. She was only 19 and her birthday was right around the corner, on May 10.