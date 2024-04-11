Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime
Exclusive Details

REVEALED: Astrology Influencer Shared Bizarre Messages Before Allegedly Killing Partner and Pushing Kids Out of Car Leading Up to Eclipse

astrology influencer la mom suspected killing partner pushing kids out car pp
Source: Fox 11

"This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare," Johnson wrote in one post on X April 4. "Get your protection on and your heart in the right place."

By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Danielle Johnson, the Los Angeles mom accused of killing her partner Jaelen Allen Chaney before pushing her kids out of a moving vehicle on the 405 and fatally striking a tree, was an astrology influencer who appeared to be deeply concerned about the April 8 eclipse.

Tarot cards and black feathers were found inside of the couple's Woodland Hills apartment after the suspected double murder-suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned. Authorities have also been notified about her bizarre social media posts leading up to the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnson, 34, and Chaney, 29, succumbed to their injuries while the 8-month-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the nine-year-old was hospitalized, the LAPD confirmed.

A pinned tweet from her uncovered X, formerly Twitter, account is now being closer examined as authorities continue to investigate a possible motive behind the grisly crimes.

"WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE," one read.

Article continues below advertisement
astrology influencer la mom suspected killing partner pushing kids out car
Source: Facebook

Sources said that Chaney served in the Air Force as recently as 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Another was a repost that issued a "final warning" not to look at the eclipse, claiming that "something big is coming."

The LA Times has revealed a disturbing timeline of events that unraveled, starting with Johnson stabbing Chaney in the heart early Monday morning as he was on the couch.

Evidence suggested that she attempted to drag his body out of their apartment, but at some point gave up before pulling his body back into the kitchen where he was later found.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
astrology influencer la mom suspected killing partner pushing kids out car
Source: Good Day LA

Authorities have also been notified about Johnson's social media posts leading up to the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

She then fled the complex with her two daughters in tow and rammed a gate with her car on the way out. Just before 4:30 AM, she shoved her older daughter out of the car with the infant in the girl's arms on the 405. The older child survived the fall and averted traffic, but the baby tragically died.

Chaney served in the Air Force prior to his murder, it has been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
astrology influencer la mom suspected killing partner pushing kids out car
Source: X

Tarot cards and black feathers were found inside of the couple's Woodland Hills apartment after the suspected double murder-suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Autopsies were completed on Chaney and Johnson this week and their bodies are now ready for release, according to online records.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As we previously reported, Chaney's place of death was listed as "residence" and Johnson's was listed as "street." Both causes of death are deferred pending additional investigation.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.