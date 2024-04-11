REVEALED: Astrology Influencer Shared Bizarre Messages Before Allegedly Killing Partner and Pushing Kids Out of Car Leading Up to Eclipse
Danielle Johnson, the Los Angeles mom accused of killing her partner Jaelen Allen Chaney before pushing her kids out of a moving vehicle on the 405 and fatally striking a tree, was an astrology influencer who appeared to be deeply concerned about the April 8 eclipse.
Tarot cards and black feathers were found inside of the couple's Woodland Hills apartment after the suspected double murder-suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned. Authorities have also been notified about her bizarre social media posts leading up to the incident.
Johnson, 34, and Chaney, 29, succumbed to their injuries while the 8-month-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the nine-year-old was hospitalized, the LAPD confirmed.
A pinned tweet from her uncovered X, formerly Twitter, account is now being closer examined as authorities continue to investigate a possible motive behind the grisly crimes.
"WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE," one read.
Another was a repost that issued a "final warning" not to look at the eclipse, claiming that "something big is coming."
The LA Times has revealed a disturbing timeline of events that unraveled, starting with Johnson stabbing Chaney in the heart early Monday morning as he was on the couch.
Evidence suggested that she attempted to drag his body out of their apartment, but at some point gave up before pulling his body back into the kitchen where he was later found.
She then fled the complex with her two daughters in tow and rammed a gate with her car on the way out. Just before 4:30 AM, she shoved her older daughter out of the car with the infant in the girl's arms on the 405. The older child survived the fall and averted traffic, but the baby tragically died.
Chaney served in the Air Force prior to his murder, it has been revealed.
Autopsies were completed on Chaney and Johnson this week and their bodies are now ready for release, according to online records.
As we previously reported, Chaney's place of death was listed as "residence" and Johnson's was listed as "street." Both causes of death are deferred pending additional investigation.