Autopsies of Slain Air Force Mechanic and Girlfriend Accused of Killing Him in Grisly Murder-Suicide Complete

An autopsy has been completed for the Los Angeles woman suspected of a murder-suicide and the partner she is alleged to have fatally stabbed before pushing her children out of a moving car on April 8, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Postmortem examinations were conducted on victim Jaelen Allen Chaney, 29, and 34-year-old suspect Danielle Johnson on Wednesday and online records show their bodies are now ready for release.