Autopsies of Slain Air Force Mechanic and Girlfriend Accused of Killing Him in Grisly Murder-Suicide Complete
An autopsy has been completed for the Los Angeles woman suspected of a murder-suicide and the partner she is alleged to have fatally stabbed before pushing her children out of a moving car on April 8, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Postmortem examinations were conducted on victim Jaelen Allen Chaney, 29, and 34-year-old suspect Danielle Johnson on Wednesday and online records show their bodies are now ready for release.
Chaney's place of death was listed as "residence" and Johnson's was listed as "street." Both causes of death are deferred pending additional investigation.
The deadly spree took place earlier this week after the woman was believed to have attacked her longtime boyfriend following a verbal altercation that took a violent turn at their Woodland Hills address, LAPD Valley Homicide Detectives said.
Detectives recovered a knife "with biological evidence" at the scene, it was revealed.
Johnson then fled from the apartment with her two children in a dark-colored Porsche SUV, according to police, and her car was spotted on the 405 Freeway at about 4:30 AM when witnesses saw an infant and a nine-year-old being pushed out of the moving vehicle.
The 8-month-old child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the nine-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Johnson then headed towards Redondo Beach at speeds over 100 mph when she plowed her car into a tree near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Vincent Street.
A possible motive has yet to be revealed.
"These events all transpired before LAPD personnel were notified of the crime," police shared in their update.
Neighbors had observed the front door open, leading them to check on the well-being of the residents and to discover Chaney deceased in the apartment.
"Their door was wide open, there was blood on the floor leading into their apartment, and then a trail of it in the hallway leading up to the elevator, and I saw some blood on the walls," one woman said, according to ABC News.
Her father then "called the police and told them that something was not right. And they told me, when I spoke to the EMT, to go in and check on the body. So I did," he claimed, revealing that Chaney "was deceased, he was face-down on the floor. And there was a lot of blood."