Lawyer Accused of Killing Fellow Attorney and Wife Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Ex-Colleague Claims

Source: @dennisPrince/facebook,NEWS 3LV

Dennis Prince was killed alongside wife Ashley at a deposition.

Apr. 10 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

A former colleague and friend of Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince, who was killed alongside his wife at his law firm, has revealed new details about the tragic shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: @dennisPrince/facebook

Dennis was gunned down alongside his wife by her ex-father-in-law, Joseph.

Dennis, 57, was representing his wife, Ashley Prince, 30, at a deposition regarding a child custody dispute with her ex-husband, Dylan Houston, on Monday. Dylan was being represented by his father, attorney Joseph Houston II, 77.

At the deposition — which took place at Dennis' firm, the Prince Law Group — Joseph allegedly pulled out a firearm and fatally shot Dennis and his ex-daughter-in-law before turning the gun on himself.

Now, a former colleague has come forward and claimed Joseph confided in him mere days before the incident that he was dying.

Source: @dennisPrince/facebook

Dennis' friend and former colleague claimed the alleged shooter was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Las Vegas trial attorney Robert Eglet recalled being "stunned" by the tragic news. Eglet, a close friend of Dennis and his family for decades, also knew Joseph. Shortly before the alleged murder-suicide, Eglet claimed Joseph told him he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

dennis prince with son facebook
Source: @dennisPrince/facebook

Dennis was a father-of-three and shared a 6-month-old with Ashley.

Las Vegas
"Joe told me this not long before the shooting, that he was dying of terminal cancer," Eglet told Fox News Digital.

"Makes me wonder if he felt like he had nothing to lose? I really don't know though, I can't make any sense of this all."

"I'm just devastated, just stunned, and it's hard for me to get my head around this," Eglet continued. "You know, it's just so tragic, I can't even put it into words. He was one of my closest friends for more than 30 years and was my business partner for more than 10 years."

"To know a fellow colleague shot him, and his ex-daughter-in-law, and in front of his own son, I know all parties involved and this was just so out of character for Joe," Eglet added.

Source: news 3LV

The Houston family asked for 'prayers and privacy' after Monday's shooting.

The former colleague said Dennis was a father of three and shared a 6-month-old baby with Ashley.

The Houston family released a statement asking the public to without assumptions about the shooting until police conclude their investigation.

"Our family is in a state of profound shock and sadness at yesterday’s events. We ask for prayers and privacy as we try to navigate the coming days," a family spokesperson told FOX5 Vegas.

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is still conducting their investigation and as that continues, speculation about details of the incident only serves to add trauma to our already grieving and overwhelmed families. We have full faith in Metro’s efforts and will leave all future comment to them as their investigation unfolds."

