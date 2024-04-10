Lawyer Accused of Killing Fellow Attorney and Wife Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Ex-Colleague Claims

A former colleague and friend of Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince , who was killed alongside his wife at his law firm, has revealed new details about the tragic shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dennis was gunned down alongside his wife by her ex-father-in-law, Joseph.

Dennis, 57, was representing his wife, Ashley Prince, 30, at a deposition regarding a child custody dispute with her ex-husband, Dylan Houston, on Monday. Dylan was being represented by his father, attorney Joseph Houston II, 77.

At the deposition — which took place at Dennis' firm, the Prince Law Group — Joseph allegedly pulled out a firearm and fatally shot Dennis and his ex-daughter-in-law before turning the gun on himself.

Now, a former colleague has come forward and claimed Joseph confided in him mere days before the incident that he was dying.