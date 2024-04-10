Lawyer Accused of Killing Fellow Attorney and Wife Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Ex-Colleague Claims
A former colleague and friend of Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince, who was killed alongside his wife at his law firm, has revealed new details about the tragic shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dennis, 57, was representing his wife, Ashley Prince, 30, at a deposition regarding a child custody dispute with her ex-husband, Dylan Houston, on Monday. Dylan was being represented by his father, attorney Joseph Houston II, 77.
At the deposition — which took place at Dennis' firm, the Prince Law Group — Joseph allegedly pulled out a firearm and fatally shot Dennis and his ex-daughter-in-law before turning the gun on himself.
Now, a former colleague has come forward and claimed Joseph confided in him mere days before the incident that he was dying.
Las Vegas trial attorney Robert Eglet recalled being "stunned" by the tragic news. Eglet, a close friend of Dennis and his family for decades, also knew Joseph. Shortly before the alleged murder-suicide, Eglet claimed Joseph told him he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
- 'Outer Banks' Star Austin North Arrested for Battery After Attacking ER Staff at Las Vegas Hospital
- Family Drama: Brittany Mahomes Shrugs Off Brother-in-Law Jackson Who Was Denied Entry to VIP Section at Vegas Show
- Three-time Felon Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Blames Brazen Actions on Having a 'Bad Day'
"Joe told me this not long before the shooting, that he was dying of terminal cancer," Eglet told Fox News Digital.
"Makes me wonder if he felt like he had nothing to lose? I really don't know though, I can't make any sense of this all."
"I'm just devastated, just stunned, and it's hard for me to get my head around this," Eglet continued. "You know, it's just so tragic, I can't even put it into words. He was one of my closest friends for more than 30 years and was my business partner for more than 10 years."
"To know a fellow colleague shot him, and his ex-daughter-in-law, and in front of his own son, I know all parties involved and this was just so out of character for Joe," Eglet added.
The former colleague said Dennis was a father of three and shared a 6-month-old baby with Ashley.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Houston family released a statement asking the public to without assumptions about the shooting until police conclude their investigation.
"Our family is in a state of profound shock and sadness at yesterday’s events. We ask for prayers and privacy as we try to navigate the coming days," a family spokesperson told FOX5 Vegas.
"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is still conducting their investigation and as that continues, speculation about details of the incident only serves to add trauma to our already grieving and overwhelmed families. We have full faith in Metro’s efforts and will leave all future comment to them as their investigation unfolds."