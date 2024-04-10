'I'll Kill Your B---- A--': Ex-NFL Star Terrell Suggs Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident: Police

Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday after a road rage incident where he allegedly flashed a gun and told a stranger, "I'll kill your b---- a--," RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing legal documents and speaking with Arizona authorities.

Suggs was taken into custody at around 3 p.m. and booked into the Maricopa County jail on one felony charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one misdemeanor charge of threatening and intimidating. He was released early Wednesday morning.

The verbal skirmish happened last month at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale, where the seven-time Pro Bowler lives.