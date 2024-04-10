'I'll Kill Your B---- A--': Ex-NFL Star Terrell Suggs Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident: Police
Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday after a road rage incident where he allegedly flashed a gun and told a stranger, "I'll kill your b---- a--," RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing legal documents and speaking with Arizona authorities.
Suggs was taken into custody at around 3 p.m. and booked into the Maricopa County jail on one felony charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one misdemeanor charge of threatening and intimidating. He was released early Wednesday morning.
The verbal skirmish happened last month at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale, where the seven-time Pro Bowler lives.
At around 12:30 p.m. on March 10, Suggs drove his black Range Rover past the ordering window and backed up, bumping into the car behind him, according to the police report.
Suggs and the man in the other car got out of their vehicles and "argued" about whether the Range Rover backed into the victim's car, officials said.
Eventually, both men got back into their cars and ordered, but as Suggs drove off, "he 'flipped off' the victim and the victim began to swear back" at him, the police report said.
The former footballer repeatedly said "You wanna go," and the victim replied, "F--- you and go away," officials added.
Suggs then called the victim a "p---y a-- cr---er" and said, "I'll kill your b---- a--," according to the report.
That's when Suggs allegedly "reached his left arm out of the open driver's window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand."
The gun was "merely shown" and never pointed at the victim, but the man believed Suggs "was threatening him," according to authorities.
The man in the other vehicle jotted down the ex-linebacker's license plate number and reported the incident to police.
The victim vehicle had a dash cam that recorded the entire ordeal, and investigators reviewed the footage to identify Suggs.
On April 9, the seven-time Pro Bowler was pulled over by Scottsdale police in the same Range Rover and he was booked into jail. Officers found the weapon in his car at the time of the arrest, the police report said.
While jail records list his offenses as assault and "offense against public order," a public information officer in Scottsdale said these charges had since been revised.
Suggs was arraigned on Tuesday, and RadarOnline.com obtained video of the court hearing. An attorney for the state told the judge that Suggs "was the initiator in this verbal altercation," but that he did not believe the ex-NFL star posed a danger to the community or was a flight risk.
In a statement released to TMZ on Wednesday through EAG Sports rep Denise White, Suggs said he feared for his safety during the incident.
"I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble," he said.
"When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."
The judge granted Suggs supervised release, but he was barred from contacting the victim or victim's family, and ordered to surrender any weapons until the case concludes.
He is scheduled to be back in court on April 25 for a status conference hearing.
Suggs was an outside linebacker on the Baltimore Ravens for 16 of his 17 seasons with the NFL. He retired in 2019 after playing briefly for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.