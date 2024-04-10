El Chapo Begs for Time With Wife and Kids, Claims Calls to Young Daughters Were Taken Away in Retaliation

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seeking permission from a court to reunite with his family as he serves his life term at a supermax prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The infamous cartel boss is married to Emma Coronel, and they have preteen twin daughters together.

El Chapo, 67, has been locked up in Florence, Colorado since his conviction in 2019 on charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearms offenses. He also prompted international manhunts after his two notorious prison escapes.