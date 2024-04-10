El Chapo Begs for Time With Wife and Kids, Claims Calls to Young Daughters Were Taken Away in Retaliation
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seeking permission from a court to reunite with his family as he serves his life term at a supermax prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The infamous cartel boss is married to Emma Coronel, and they have preteen twin daughters together.
El Chapo, 67, has been locked up in Florence, Colorado since his conviction in 2019 on charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearms offenses. He also prompted international manhunts after his two notorious prison escapes.
The Sinaloa Cartel leader has now petitioned a judge in New York to authorize a visit with his wife and allow phone calls from his daughters, TMZ reported Wednesday.
In May, officials reportedly cut off the kingpin's access to two 15-minute phone calls per day with his children.
"To this day they have not told me if they will no longer give me calls with my girls," El Chapo wrote in his letter to the court.
He allegedly believes the calls were taken away as retaliation after his recent efforts to have his criminal case dropped, calling the move "unprecedented discrimination against me."
El Chapo wrote in his letter that the prosecutor in his case "was surely upset because in the pro se motion, I exposed the inefficiency of the lawyers who did not fight the anomalies of the prosecutors throughout the process. And in response, they have decided to punish me by not letting me talk to my daughters."
The judge he addressed in the letter had initially granted the prisoner permission to make the calls.
"That's why I'm bothering you, since you authorized those two calls a month," Guzman wrote. He said his girls live in Mexico and don't have U.S. visas, making visitation difficult.
His wife, however, lives in Los Angeles and El Chapo hopes the court will allow her to make in-person visits.
The California-born former teenage beauty queen recently served her own stint behind bars and was released last September.
Coronel, 34, was convicted in 2021 for dealing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; money laundering; and helping her husband run his criminal enterprise while he was imprisoned.
She was also charged with aiding his elaborate 2015 escape from a maximum-security prison in Mexico.
After he broke out of the facility, officials found a mile-long hole leading outside the grounds from the shower area.
Guzman took advantage of blind spots in the prison's security camera system as he dug the tunnel, and built ladders and steps to maneuver through it.
Mexican National Security Commissioner Monte Alejandro Rubido said the tunnel was lit and ventilated, and that a motorcycle "was likely used to remove dirt during the excavation and transport the tools for the dig."
Guzman was re-captured in 2016 and extradited to the U.S. in 2019. He was sentenced to life plus 30 years at the facility in Colorado.
RadarOnline.com told you last January that the cartel leader made an unsuccessful plea to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to help him leave the "cruel and unfair" U.S. prison, hoping to be transferred to one in Mexico.