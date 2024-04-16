'She Has No Remorse': Jenna Jameson's Wife Jessi Lawless Files for Annulment After Less Than One Year of Marriage

Lawless revealed that in the early stages of their relationship, she told Jameson that she was "drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it, at all, under any circumstances."

Lawless continued to explain that for the first time in their relationship, Jameson went to an event in Chicago without her.

"This is the first time she's been away from me, I've been keeping her on the straight and narrow," Lawless explained. "She goes to Chicago and she starts drinking."