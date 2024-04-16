'She Has No Remorse': Jenna Jameson's Wife Jessi Lawless Files for Annulment After Less Than One Year of Marriage
Jenna Jameson's wife, Jessi Lawless, has filed for divorce less than a year after the couple tied the knot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lawless confirmed their split in an emotional TikTok video, in which she claimed the reason she decided to end the marriage was Jameson's alleged drinking.
"Hey pumpkin, this is a very difficult video for me to make," Lawless began her TikTok post, which she captioned with a single broken heart emoji.
"There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce, and I'm making this video to confirm that," Lawless began.
Lawless revealed that in the early stages of their relationship, she told Jameson that she was "drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it, at all, under any circumstances."
Lawless continued to explain that for the first time in their relationship, Jameson went to an event in Chicago without her.
"This is the first time she's been away from me, I've been keeping her on the straight and narrow," Lawless explained. "She goes to Chicago and she starts drinking."
Lawless claimed that she confronted her wife about the trip, Jameson "definitely tried to lie about it" until she told her she had been sent "pictures of you with champagne in your hand."
"She admitted it, obviously," Lawless said before admitting she really didn't have the photos but told her wife that because she knew "she was drinking."
Lawless claimed her wife wasn't remorseful about crossing her "hard line" on drinking — and allegedly tried to spin the situation as Lawless' fault.
"She has no remorse," Lawless alleged. "She told me point blank, 'I'm not sorry, I don't feel sorry.'"
Lawless added that during the conversation she was overcome with emotion and crying.
"I'm crying, literally tears running down my face, begging for some sort of remorse from her and she had none," Lawless continued. "She just wanted to turn it around and blame me. I don't know how it's my fault. Maybe I shouldn't have had such high expectations."
Lawless ended the video by revealing she filed for an annulment, which "shouldn't take long to finalize."
"I'm sure you'll see this, Jenna," Lawless concluded with a message to her soon-to-be ex-wife. "I love you with all of my heart and I really hope the best for you."
Jameson and Lawless got hitched in May 2023 and share no children together. Jameson was previously married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001 and married second husband Jay Grdina in 2003 before splitting in 2007.