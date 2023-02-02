Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Debuts New Girlfriend, Confirms Rumored Split From Fiancé
Adult film star Jenna Jameson shocked fans when she debuted her new girlfriend on Instagram after it was rumored that she split from her fiancé of several years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The new relationship for Jameson came after the star battled a mysterious illness that temporarily paralyzed her. Throughout her health scare, Jameson's estranged fiancé, Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, stood by her side.
Before her social media post, the 48-year-old actress confused fans about her relationship status by sharing cryptic messages online.
Jameson continued to deliver updates on her recovery status as she worked to regain muscle strength after temporarily losing the ability to walk.
But her latest Instagram post was shockingly different — featuring her cozy in bed with a new partner. In the video, Jameson was tagged alongside Jessi Lawless, a social media influencer.
Lawless expressed her excitement and confirmed their relationship in the jaw-dropping post.
"I guess something this hot don't stay on the shelf too long, cause I got a girlfriend baby," Lawless said to the camera as Jameson laid in bed beside her. "I'm dating Jenna Jameson, what the f---!"
As Lawless broke her silence on rumors and confirmed the relationship, a bashful Jameson was seen with her arm over her head as she turned away from the camera.
The video confirmed rumors that Jameson had split from her fiancé, to who she had been engaged since 2015.
Fans speculated that Jameson and Bitton's relationship had come to an end due to their long-distance living arrangement.
While the adult film actress lived in the island paradise of Hawaii, Bitton shared month's worth of posts of himself and their daughter, Batel Lu, 5, in Los Angeles. Moreover, Lawless' posts on social media added fuel to the breakup rumor fire.
In an Instagram post on January 22, Lawless shared a snap of herself while a mysterious pair of tattooed arms lovingly hugged her neck.
Lawless captioned the photo, "Entanglements be like… 🔥🖤."
Fans quickly flooded the post's comment section and offered support for what was assumed to be an "entanglement" with Jameson.
"If y'all are together, it's super adorable 😍," read one user's comment.
Another directly called out Jameson.
"Who's arm is that???? Jk we know it's Queen goddess created by Jesus himself Jenna Jameson," the social media sleuth replied to the photo.