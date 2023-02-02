Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Debuts New Girlfriend, Confirms Rumored Split From Fiancé

Adult film star Jenna Jameson shocked fans when she debuted her new girlfriend on Instagram after it was rumored that she split from her fiancé of several years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The new relationship for Jameson came after the star battled a mysterious illness that temporarily paralyzed her. Throughout her health scare, Jameson's estranged fiancé, Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, stood by her side.

Before her social media post, the 48-year-old actress confused fans about her relationship status by sharing cryptic messages online.