Trump 'Asleep Again' as 'Head Drops' With 'Eyes Closed' on Day 2 of Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump seemed to fall asleep in court for the second day in a row during his trial over his alleged hush money payments, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday morning for day two of the historic trial, with the public relying on updates from reporters because cameras are not allowed to record the hearings.

Reporter Frank G. Runyeon posted to X around 10:30 AM that "Trump's head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself. Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back."