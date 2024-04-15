Trump 'Jolted Awake' After Appearing To Fall Asleep During First Hours Of Hush Money Trial: Report

Donald Trump appeared to nod off just hours into the first day of his trial for the hush money payments he allegedly made — including to pornstar Stormy Daniels — ahead of his first run for president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors with the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accuse Trump, 77, of trying to suppress stories that cast him in a negative light before Election Day. He allegedly falsified business records to make the hush money payments.