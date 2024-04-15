'I Want My VOICE Back!': Donald Trump Unleashes Furious Early Morning Attack on Biden and Gag Order Hours Before Hush Money Trial Starts

Donald Trump woke up ready to fight. The ex-president unloaded on Joe Biden and the Department of Justice as he prepared for the start of his criminal trial in New York today.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social a little after 5 AM. He wrote, “As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This “trial” should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge.”