'I Want My VOICE Back!': Donald Trump Unleashes Furious Early Morning Attack on Biden and Gag Order Hours Before Hush Money Trial Starts
Donald Trump woke up ready to fight. The ex-president unloaded on Joe Biden and the Department of Justice as he prepared for the start of his criminal trial in New York today.
Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social a little after 5 AM. He wrote, “As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This “trial” should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge.”
A couple of minutes later, Trump told his supporters, “The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!”
He wasn’t done. He added, “I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!”
Trump told his followers he was not giving up the fight.
“When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me, and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS!”
The ex-president continued his rant. Trump said, “Attorney General Merrick Garland, Head of Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of “Justice,” in a highly inappropriate, unseemly, and unethical Interview with Fake News CNN, corruptly said that he wants to “speed up” the Witch Hunt against me in Washington, D.C. IF HE WANTED TO RESOLVE THAT HOAX SO QUICKLY, WHY DID GARLAND AND HIS UNDERLINGS WAIT 3 YEARS TO BRING THE SHAM “CASE”?"
He continued, "Everyone knows the answer—It is because they know that I did nothing wrong (I also have Full Immunity, because I was investigating the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election, which was my duty as President), and are desperately trying to save Crooked Joe by interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election. Make America Great Again!”
As we previously reported, the trial over Trump’s alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election starts today.
Despite his legal issues, Trump continues to beat Biden in polls.