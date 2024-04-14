Shocking Poll: 25% of Voters View Biden Era as 'Mostly Good for America,' Compared to 42% for Trump

A shocking new poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College found that only 25% of Americans think that the years that Joe Biden has been president have been "mostly good for America," RadarOnline.com has learned.

In comparison, 42% of the 1059 registered voters that The Times spoke to between April 7 to April 11 remember the years that Donald Trump was president as "mostly good for America."

The poll reveals that views of Trump's presidency have become significantly more positive since he left office, with even self-described "Trump haters" having changed their minds in the last four years.