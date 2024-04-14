Shocking Poll: 25% of Voters View Biden Era as 'Mostly Good for America,' Compared to 42% for Trump
A shocking new poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College found that only 25% of Americans think that the years that Joe Biden has been president have been "mostly good for America," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In comparison, 42% of the 1059 registered voters that The Times spoke to between April 7 to April 11 remember the years that Donald Trump was president as "mostly good for America."
The poll reveals that views of Trump's presidency have become significantly more positive since he left office, with even self-described "Trump haters" having changed their minds in the last four years.
"When he was first running, I was, like, what is this guy even yapping about? Like, what is he even saying? Like, he’s saying all the wrong things," said Maya Garcia, a 23-year-old restaurant worker from Canoga Park, California.
"But to be honest, if you look deep into his personality, he actually cares about the country," she added. "You know at first I didn’t like it. But sometimes we need that type of person in our lives."
Garcia voted for Biden in 2020 but has been unhappy with his handling of the border, crime, mental health, and the rising cost of living. She said she plans to vote for Trump in November.
Others echoed similar sentiments, recalling the Trump era as a time of economic prosperity and national security compared to the higher costs and increased inflation during Biden's presidency.
"We all had a little bit more money in our pockets when he was in office. I think he gave out more money than any other president that I have had in my lifetime," Marecus Maupin, 41, said of Trump.
"It now feels like, although I’m making more, I'm not seeing it."
This shift in perception is not unexpected, as presidents are usually remembered more positively after leaving office.
While President George W. Bush's average approval rating while in office was 49%, voters now give him a 57% approval rating. Similarly, President Barack Obama's approval rating rose 15% after leaving the White House, according to Gallup.
What's unusual is that Trump is running for president again, which means the softening of public opinion could have a very real effect on the 2024 race. Only one president, Grover Cleveland, has ever served two non-consecutive terms.
Not everyone's opinion has changed, however. "He’s horrific. He’s a narcissist. He’s dishonest. He’s a misogynist,” said Dodee Firestone, 74, from Boca Raton, Florida. “I could never, ever, ever vote for Trump.”
But if the 2024 presidential election were held today, 45% of the voters who responded to the poll said they would vote for Biden, while 46% said they would vote for Trump.