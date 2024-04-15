'See You Tomorrow': Donald Trump Complains About 'Bogus Lawsuits' and 'Election Interference' Ahead of First Criminal Trial
Donald Trump complained about his worsening legal woes and how he was a “very popular and successful president” just “four years ago” ahead of his first criminal trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday night just hours before his trial for the suspected falsification of New York business records was scheduled to kick off in Manhattan on Monday morning.
The embattled ex-president began his Truth Social post by comparing where he was four years ago to where he was now – juxtaposing his sole term in office to the spate of civil and criminal charges he has faced since departing the White House in January 2021.
“Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history,” Trump lamented shortly after 7 PM on Sunday.
“Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court,” he continued, “before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen ‘Rigging the System’ against his Political Opponent, ME!”
According to Trump, he was fighting not only for himself but also “for our country.” He also accused President Joe Biden, Judge Juan Merchan, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “election interference.”
“I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country,” he charged ahead of his first criminal trial on Monday morning. “Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again.”
“We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again,” Trump concluded. “November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW.”
Meanwhile, Trump returned to Truth Social just hours before jury selection was scheduled to start on Monday morning to complain about the “bogus lawsuits” against him and the gag order implemented by Judge Merchan.
“The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!” Trump wrote just before 6 AM on Monday.
“Why didn’t they bring this totally discredited lawsuit 7 years ago?” he wrote in another post published shortly after 7 AM. “Election Interference!”
“I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional!” he added at 7:19 AM. “The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s criminal trial for the suspected falsification of New York business records was scheduled to start with jury selection in Manhattan on Monday morning.
The 34 falsification of business records charges stemmed from an alleged hush money payment Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump was also accused of covering up two additional hush money payments: one to a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal and a second to a former Trump Tower doorman.
The embattled ex-president pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges against him and repeatedly failed to have the trial delayed past its April 15 start date.