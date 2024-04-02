'I Can't Talk About Them?': Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Against NY Judge Juan Merchan After Being Hit With Gag Order
Donald Trump went off on the judge presiding over his hush-money case after a gag order was extended in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday morning, the ex-president railed against New York Judge Merchan after he issued an order prohibiting Trump from speaking about family members of the court and family members of the Manhattan district attorney.
Trump was charged over an alleged $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election - to keep her from talking about their sexual encounter that allegedly occurred after he married Melania Trump.
For the last couple of days, Trump accused Merchan's daughter of being a "Rabid Trump Hater" and called her out on social media.
“The average observer, must now, after hearing defendant’s recent attacks, draw the conclusion that if they become involved in these proceedings, even tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves, but for their loved ones as well,” Merchan wrote in his court. “Such concerns will undoubtedly interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitutes a direct attack on the Rule of Law itself.”
He added, "Again, all citizens, called upon to participate in these proceedings, whether as a juror, a witness, or in some other capacity, must now concern themselves not only with their own personal safety, but with the safety and the potential for personal attacks upon their loved ones. That reality cannot be overstated.”
This morning, Trump spoke out against the decision. He told his Truth Social followers, "I just was informed that another corrupt New York Judge, Juan Merchan, GAGGED me so that I can not talk about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom with respect to a case that everyone, including the D.A., felt should never have been brought."
He added, "They can talk about me, but I can’t talk about them??? That sounds fair, doesn’t it? This Judge should be recused, and the case should be thrown out. There has virtually never been a more conflicted judge than this one. ELECTION INTERFERENCE at its worst!"
Trump ended by telling his followers, "Please remember, ALL of these Lawsuits, Charges, and Indictments that have been brought against me have been orchestrated and coordinated by Crooked Joe Biden, the White House, and the DOJ, as an ATTACK ON CROOKED’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. This has never happened before in our Country. MAGA2024!"