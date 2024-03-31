'Cowards': Donald Trump Criticizes Republican Retiring From Their House Seats Leaving the GOP With a Razor-Thin Advantage

If Rep. Gallagher had resigned before April 9, a special election would have been conducted to fill his seat. However, with his resignation date set for April 19, the seat will remain vacant until the new Congress convenes in January 2025.

Rep. Ken Buck's resignation also contributed to the GOP's diminished majority, with his disenchantment with the party and former President Trump cited as reasons for his departure.

In a statement to NewsNation on March 3, Rep. Buck expressed his stance, saying, "You know, the time is right. I’m at a point in my life where I want to do different things. I want to enjoy my family more, I want to [do] less business travel and more recreational travel. There are a lot of things that went into the decision."

"I am not going to lie on behalf of my presidential candidate, on behalf of my party," he told the outlet. "Others in my party have taken the position that, as long as we get the White House, it doesn’t really matter what we say."