Passing the Buck: GOP House Rep. Ken Buck Slams James Comer and Jim Jordan Over Informant's False Bribery Claims Against Joe Biden

“And yet my colleagues went out and talked to the public about how this was credible and how it was damning and how it proved at the time Vice President Biden’s complicity in receiving bribes,” he continued. “It appears to absolutely be false and to really undercut the nature of the charges.”

“We’ve always been looking for a link between what Hunter Biden received in terms of money and Joe Biden’s activities or Joe Biden receiving money,” Buck acknowledged. “This clearly is not a credible link at this point.”

