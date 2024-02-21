‘It’s Not True!’: Jim Jordan Confronted About Ongoing Biden Investigation After FBI Arrests Key Witness for Allegedly Fabricating Evidence
Jim Jordan was confronted after a key witness in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into President Joe Biden was arrested by the FBI, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as House Republicans continue to investigate President Biden and his son Hunter Biden, CNN’s Manu Raju confronted Jordan about a piece of evidence that the House Judiciary Committee chairman previously called “the most corroborating.”
According to Jordan, a witness named Alexander Smirnov came forward to corroborate allegations that President Biden and his 54-year-old son received millions of dollars from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Last week, Smirnov was arrested by the FBI for allegedly lying about the Burisma allegations against President Biden and Hunter.
Even more shocking was the fact that Smirnov admitted on Tuesday that his debunked claims about the Bidens and Burisma were "associated with Russian intelligence.”
"He is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November," federal prosecutors said of Smirnov following Smirnov’s arrest.
But when CNN’s Manu Raju confronted Jordan about these startling developments on Capitol Hill, the House Judiciary Committee chairman argued that Smirnov’s arrest “doesn’t change the four fundamental facts” of the ongoing investigation into President Biden.
“It doesn’t change the four fundamental facts,” Jordan told Raju. “Hunter Biden was put on the board of Burisma and gets paid a million dollars a year.”
“Fact number two, he’s not qualified to be on the board,” the GOP congressman continued. “He said so himself in an interview with, I don’t know, you or some network.”
Jordan was likely referring to a 2019 interview that President Biden’s son gave to ABC.
- Hunter Biden Email About Ukraine Suggests First Son Was Privy to Dad Joe's Classified Documents
- 'Just a Bunch of Lies': President Biden Storms Off After Denying Involvement in First Son Hunter's Business Dealings
- Sen. Chuck Grassley Claims Ukrainian Businessman Secretly Recorded Convos with Hunter and Joe Biden
Although Hunter told ABC that he probably would not have been given the position with Burisma if it were not for his Biden last name, he also acknowledged that he was “completely qualified to be on the board.”
Jordan went on to cite President Biden’s push to have Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, ousted in 2016 because Shokin was allegedly investigating Burisma as further evidence of wrongdoing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Burisma specifically asked Hunter Biden: Can you weigh in with D.C. and help us deal with the pressure we are facing from the prosecutor?” Jordan told Raju.
“Joe Biden goes to Ukraine three days later and conditions the release of the money on the firing of the prosecutor who was applying the pressure to the company that Hunter Biden sat on the board of,” he added, although it should be noted that those claims have also since been debunked.
Raju finally interrupted Jordan and pressed the GOP House Rep. about Smirnov and Smirnov’s “most corroborating” evidence.
“You said the 1023 is the most corroborating piece of information you have,” Raju pressed. “But it’s not true!”
Jordan again skirted the Smirnov matter and repeated that his recent arrest “doesn’t change the four fundamental facts” about the ongoing Biden investigation.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees continue to investigate the Bidens over accusations that President Biden was improperly involved in his family's foreign business dealings while serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.
Although the probe was launched in January 2023, House Republicans have yet to bring any charges against President Biden more than one year later.