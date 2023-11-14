Biden's Impeachment Woes Worsen as 5 White House Aides Are Hit With Subpoenas: Report
House Republicans issued subpoenas to five current and former aides to President Joe Biden about his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his family's foreign business dealings, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come weeks after House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry against Biden in September, five subpoenas were issued by the Judiciary and Oversight committees as part of the ongoing inquiry against the 80-year-old president.
According to Daily Mail, the committees are also investigating whether grounds exist to officially draft articles of impeachment against the embattled president.
“The Committees are also investigating whether sufficient grounds exist to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden for consideration by the full House,” GOP House Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan wrote in the subpoenas issued on Monday.
While the focus of the impeachment inquiry is primarily focused on Biden's role in his son Hunter and brother James Biden's business deals in countries such as China and Ukraine during his vice presidency, the new subpoenas indicate that Republicans are considering including Biden's handling of government documents as part of the impeachment counts.
The Oversight Committee recently claimed that the panel obtained evidence that Biden's aides started inspecting classified material at his private post-vice presidency office in Washington, D.C., nearly 20 months before the classified documents were said to be found last year.
In a letter to an attorney for ex-White House counsel Dana Remus, Comer and Jordan wrote that Remus "has knowledge of why White House personnel began to visit with frequency Penn Biden Center in 2022, where classified materials, including materials related to Ukraine, were later discovered."
The committees are also reportedly interested in finding out if Biden “took actions to hide or cover up his possession of classified materials,” “if he abused his office by using Executive Branch employees to mitigate political repercussions,” and if he “knowingly maintained improper possession of classified materials related to countries from which his family received millions of dollars.”
As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this year, at least ten classified documents – including some marked as "top secret” – were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center.
Some classified documents reportedly related to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Iran. Hunter served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma starting in 2014 when his father still served as vice president.
Burisma's owner previously alleged that he was “coerced” into paying Joe and Hunter $10 million in exchange for their help in forcing out the country's top prosecutor.
The five subpoenas issued on Monday were also launched on the same day that the National Archives released 73 pages of emails dating back to November 2022, when the discovery of the documents was first reported to archivists.
Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating Biden's alleged mishandling of the documents. The U.S. attorney's office in Delaware continues to investigate Hunter's business dealings and allegations of Joe's suspected involvement.
“Facts continue to emerge showing that the White House’s narrative of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents doesn’t add up,” Comer said in a statement after the subpoenas were issued on Monday.
“It is imperative to learn whether President Biden retained sensitive documents related to any countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings that brought in millions for the Biden family,” he continued.
“The Oversight Committee looks forward to hearing directly from Dana Remus and other central figures to further our investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and determine whether our national security has been compromised.”