'Clean Shot to the Kidneys': Kevin McCarthy Accused of 'Elbowing' Tennessee Republican Who Helped Oust Him
House Republican Tim Burchett accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of throwing a "sucker punch" that hit his kidney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
NPR's Claudia Grisales initially reported the shocking exchange, which she claimed took place during her interview with the Tennessee rep after the GOP's conference meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy is apparently still bitter towards Republicans like Burchett who voted for his ousting after a brief and embarrassing stint as Speaker.
"While talking to @RepTimBurchett after the GOP conference meeting, former @SpeakerMcCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued," Grisales' X post read.
Grisales noted that "Burchett's back was to McCarthy and his detail walking by in the hallway, then the lunge."
What initially appeared as a joke quickly turned serious when Burchett called out McCarthy.
Burchett reportedly tried to laugh off the incident and told McCarthy as he walked away, "Sorry Kevin didn't mean to elbow—" before he became frustrated, "Why'd you elbow me in the back Kevin?! Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?"
Grisales said the Tennessee rep then turned back to her and called McCarthy a "jerk."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Accused Of 'Trash Talking' His GOP Colleagues Behind Closed Doors
- 'What A Mess': Megyn Kelly Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Failures, Bashes House Speaker Hopeful On His Inability To Secure Votes
- Kevin McCarthy Loses His Cool on CNN's Manu Raju While Pressed About Potentially Being Pushed Out of Speakership
While speaking with CNN's Manu Raju on the Capitol shortly after, Burchett said he was in the middle of an interview with the Grisales when he "got elbowed in the back." Burchett told Raju he was "caught off guard" because it was a "clean shot to the kidneys."
"I turned back and there was Kevin," Burchett said as he recalled being confused in the moment before he "chased after" the ousted Speaker.
"He's a bully with $17 million dollars and a security detail," the Republican rep added. "He's the type of guy that when you're a kid would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his momma's skirt."
"That's not the way we handle things in East Tennessee. If we have a problem with somebody, I'm gonna look them in the eye and talk to them," Burchett said.
Raju asked how he reacted to the former speaker after he was allegedly struck in the back.
"I raised my voice to him. I thought it was appropriate, and you just don’t expect a guy who was at one time three steps away from the White House to hit you with a sucker punch in the hallway," Burchett replied while noting his back "still hurts."
Raju told Burchett that McCarthy denied striking him and that the hallway was crowded.
"There’s 435 congressmen. I was one of eight that voted against him. That hallway, there is plenty of room, and you can walk forward side by side. He chose to do what he did," Burchett said of McCarthy's denial.