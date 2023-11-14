Your tip
'Clean Shot to the Kidneys': Kevin McCarthy Accused of 'Elbowing' Tennessee Republican Who Helped Oust Him

tim burchett kevin mccarthy
Source: MEGA

Rep. Tim Burchett accused Rep. Kevin McCarthy of throwing a 'sucker punch' at his back at the Capitol on Tuesday.

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

House Republican Tim Burchett accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of throwing a "sucker punch" that hit his kidney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

NPR's Claudia Grisales initially reported the shocking exchange, which she claimed took place during her interview with the Tennessee rep after the GOP's conference meeting on Tuesday.

tim burchett kevin mccarthy
Source: MEGA

Burchett said McCarthy's hit was a 'clean shot to the kidneys.'

McCarthy is apparently still bitter towards Republicans like Burchett who voted for his ousting after a brief and embarrassing stint as Speaker.

"While talking to @RepTimBurchett after the GOP conference meeting, former @SpeakerMcCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued," Grisales' X post read.

Grisales noted that "Burchett's back was to McCarthy and his detail walking by in the hallway, then the lunge."

tim burchett kevin mccarthy
Source: MEGA

McCarthy denied the accusation and blamed the crowded hallway.

What initially appeared as a joke quickly turned serious when Burchett called out McCarthy.

Burchett reportedly tried to laugh off the incident and told McCarthy as he walked away, "Sorry Kevin didn't mean to elbow—" before he became frustrated, "Why'd you elbow me in the back Kevin?! Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?"

Grisales said the Tennessee rep then turned back to her and called McCarthy a "jerk."

tim burchett kevin mccarthy
Source: MEGA

Burchett called the former speaker 'a bully with $17 million dollars and a security detail.'

While speaking with CNN's Manu Raju on the Capitol shortly after, Burchett said he was in the middle of an interview with the Grisales when he "got elbowed in the back." Burchett told Raju he was "caught off guard" because it was a "clean shot to the kidneys."

"I turned back and there was Kevin," Burchett said as he recalled being confused in the moment before he "chased after" the ousted Speaker.

"He's a bully with $17 million dollars and a security detail," the Republican rep added. "He's the type of guy that when you're a kid would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his momma's skirt."

tim burchett kevin mccarthy
Source: MEGA

Burchett was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy as House Speaker..

"That's not the way we handle things in East Tennessee. If we have a problem with somebody, I'm gonna look them in the eye and talk to them," Burchett said.

Raju asked how he reacted to the former speaker after he was allegedly struck in the back.

"I raised my voice to him. I thought it was appropriate, and you just don’t expect a guy who was at one time three steps away from the White House to hit you with a sucker punch in the hallway," Burchett replied while noting his back "still hurts."

Raju told Burchett that McCarthy denied striking him and that the hallway was crowded.

"There’s 435 congressmen. I was one of eight that voted against him. That hallway, there is plenty of room, and you can walk forward side by side. He chose to do what he did," Burchett said of McCarthy's denial.

