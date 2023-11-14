Jeremy Allen White’s Ex Pleads for Divorce Records to Be Sealed After Actor’s Alcohol Monitoring Was Exposed
Jeremy Allen White’s estranged wife rushed to court pleading for information in their divorce to be hidden from the public — days after it was revealed the actor agreed to submit to alcohol monitoring while with their kids.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, White’s ex-Addison Timlin asked a judge to seal the agreement they reached on October 10, 2023.
As we previously reported, last month, Timlin submitted a stipulation signed by both parties to the court. The deal said White and Timlin would share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 daughters: 4-year-old Era and 2-year-old Dolores.
The two agreed that White would be tested for alcohol when he had the kids.
Per the deal, White’s custody would be stripped if he refused or failed a test.
He will be allowed one retest 15 minutes after a positive test. “Retesting helps determine whether the source of alcohol was due to consumption or accidental exposure,” the filing read.
In addition, White said he would attend at least one alcohol class per week.
The deal said both parties were restricted from speaking about the other publicly.
In her new motion, Timlin said the agreement was accidentally filed in the case and was never meant to be seen by the public.
Timlin said they both agreed to bring the motion to seal.
- ‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Demands Joint Custody of Children in Bitter Divorce With Ex Addison
- ‘The Bachelor’ Star DeAnna Pappas Settles Custody Battle, Agrees Not To Drink Alcohol Excessively While Watching Kids
- Jesse Williams Accused Of Threatening To Call Police On Ex-Wife Over Custody Dispute
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Timlin hit White with divorce papers after 3 years of marriage.
In her filing, Timlin listed the date of separation as September 1, 2022, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
She initially demanded primary physical custody and asked that White only receive visitation.
The petition also asked for monthly child and spousal support. The exes have yet to hash out a deal on those matters.
White and Timlin met on the set of a 2008 film Afterschool. The couple were first linked together in 2013. The actress announced she was pregnant in 2018 and they got hitched a year later.
After filing for divorce, Timlin spoke out on Instagram about her struggles.
"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she wrote. "It is so f------ hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “Don’t forget this" because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights."