Exclusive Details

‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White to Undergo Alcohol Monitoring as Term of Joint Custody Deal with Ex-Wife in Divorce

Oct. 11 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Actor Jeremy Allen White has agreed to be monitored for alcohol on the days he has custody of his children — and his time with them will be stripped away if he fails a test.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the deal signed by White and his estranged wife Addison Timlin.

The exes agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their daughters 4-year-old Era and 2-year-old Dolores.

Their parties worked out a detailed custody schedule. However, Allen’s ex negotiated a provision that has the actor being tested for alcohol every time he has their children.

Allen agreed that if he is non-compliant or there is a positive test at any time his custodial time will be immediately terminated. He will be allowed one retest 15 minutes after a positive test.

“Retesting helps determine whether the source of alcohol was due to consumption or accidental exposure,” the filing read.

The actor also agreed to attend alcohol classes at least once per week.

The deal they worked out included a strict confidentiality provision that prohibits either party from speaking about any alleged breaches of the deal publicly.

The parties have yet to finalize the other terms of their divorce.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Timlin filed for divorce after 3 years of marriage.

In the petition, she listed the date of separation as September 1, 2022, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She initially asked for primary physical custody of their 2 kids and joint legal — with Allen only having visitation.

Timlin has also asked that Allen cough up monthly child and spousal support.

Allen responded by agreeing that a divorce was needed but asked for joint custody of their daughters.

The entertainer, who did not hire a lawyer to represent him in court, did not mark a box to indicate whether he wants to pay his ex-spousal support or not.

Allen and Timlin first met on the set of a 2008 film Afterschool. The couple were first romantically linked in 2013 and announced she was expecting in 2018. The two got hitched in 2019.

After filing for divorce, Timlin expressed her feelings on social media.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she wrote. "It is so f------ hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “Don’t forget this" because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”

