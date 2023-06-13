Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > divorce
Exclusive

‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Demands Joint Custody of Children in Bitter Divorce With Ex Addison

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actor Jeremy Allen White is ready for a showdown in court with his estranged wife Addison Timlin after he objected to her request for primary custody of their 2 kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeremy has responded to the petition brought by Addison.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Last month, Addison filed for divorce from the actor after 3 years of marriage. The couple share daughters 4-year-old Era and 2-year-old Dolores.

In the petition, Addison listed the date of separation as September 1, 2022, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Addison asked for primary physical custody of their 2 kids and joint legal. She asked the court to award Jeremy visitation.

In addition, she demanded Jeremy pay her monthly spousal support. She noted, “Petitioner is unsure of the exact identification of the separate property at this time, and will either amend this Petition or prove same at time of trial.”

MORE ON:
divorce
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In his response, Jeremy agreed that the divorce was necessary and cited “irreconcilable differences.” He asked the court to award joint legal and physical custody to both parents. He did not mark a box to indicate whether he wants to pay his ex-spousal support or not.

The case is ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The two first met on the set of a 2008 film Afterschool. The couple were first romantically linked in 2013 and they announced her first pregnancy in 2018. The two walked down the aisle in 2019.

After filing for divorce, Addison expressed her emotions on social media.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Addison said. "It is so f------ hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “Don’t forget this" because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.