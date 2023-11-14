FIRST PHOTOS: See The Bag of Cocaine Found in White House Locker as GOP Demand Answers

The dime-sized ziplock was discovered on July 2 while the Biden family was spending the weekend away at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Lockers are not assigned to anyone in particular, but can be used with key access, one source with knowledge of the setup said.

Following the FOIA request from Daily Mail, an image was also released of a notebook where someone had written that an "unknown powder" was discovered somewhere in the "West Wing." Results of preliminary testing determined the powder was predominantly cocaine but was cut with baking soda, based on the crime scene evidence report pertaining to the incident.