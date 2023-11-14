FIRST PHOTOS: See The Bag of Cocaine Found in White House Locker as GOP Demand Answers
Newly revealed photos uncovered through a Freedom of Information Act request show the tiny bag of cocaine found in a White House phone locker just months ago.
Less than a gram of the illegal substance was discovered in storage cubbie No. 50 located inside the West Executive entrance and no culprit/s were ever identified, RadarOnline.com can report.
The dime-sized ziplock was discovered on July 2 while the Biden family was spending the weekend away at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Lockers are not assigned to anyone in particular, but can be used with key access, one source with knowledge of the setup said.
Following the FOIA request from Daily Mail, an image was also released of a notebook where someone had written that an "unknown powder" was discovered somewhere in the "West Wing." Results of preliminary testing determined the powder was predominantly cocaine but was cut with baking soda, based on the crime scene evidence report pertaining to the incident.
"Ownership or persons responsible for the initial placement of the item within the West Wing of the White House Complex on July 2, 2023, could not be determined utilizing DNA or latent print retrieval methods," read a Secret Service statement.
The cocaine was sent for "destruction" on July 14 after the completion of the 11-day probe. There was a list of 500 suspects, but no one was ever identified as the guilty party, which has sparked criticism from some Republicans including Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs. "How hasn't the White House, arguably the most secure location in the entire world, identified the cocaine culprit? Something doesn't add up," he posted.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously addressed speculation that embattled first son Hunter Biden or another Biden relative may be to blame as President Biden and his family, including recovering addict Hunter, hosted their July 4 celebration at the White House two days after the cocaine was discovered.
"You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and so I've got to call that out here," she said in response. "And I have been very clear."
"I was clear two days ago ... the Biden family was not here, they were not here, they were at Camp David," she doubled down. "They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday, they were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back here on Tuesday."