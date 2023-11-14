Bill Gates Accused of Buying Up Land and Threatening Small American Farms Under the Guise of 'Saving the Planet': Report
Bill Gates was recently accused of buying up American land and threatening small U.S. farms under the guise of “saving the planet,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The concerning allegations were made by author and investigative journalist Seamus Bruner in his new book, Controligarchs.
According to Bruner, Gates invested billions of dollars into fertilizers, fake meats, and American farmland not to “save the planet” but rather to “enrich” his own bank account.
Bruner also noted that Gates’ latest business venture is “doing more to inflate his net worth” than “eliminate carbon emissions” as the 68-year-old Microsoft founder billionaire initially claimed.
"First, it was patented seeds and patented fertilizers, and now they are patenting meat alternatives,” the Controligarchs author explained to Fox News this week.
“Banning cattle would grant effective monopolies to the alternative protein companies and benefit investors such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and even BlackRock,” Bruner continued.
“Fake meats are about controlling the food market, not saving the planet.”
One chapter of Controligarchs reportedly centered on the “war on farmers” and argued that billionaires like Gates are secretly working to “monopolize” the country’s future food supply.
That chapter also alleged that Gates seeks to control the “intellectual property” of “food production.”
"The takeover of the food system, like so many other control schemes in this book, began with the Rockefellers and was advanced by Bill Gates,” Bruner wrote.
- Revealed: Bill Gates' Alleged Former Lover Mila Antonova Linked to Notorious Russian Spy Anna Chapman
- Resurfaced Video Shows Bill Gates Being Quizzed by Russian Bridge Player at Center of Affair Rumors, Blackmailing From Jeffrey Epstein
- Jeffrey Epstein Threatened Bill Gates Over an Alleged Affair Between the Billionaire and a Russian Bridge Player: Report
“Like most of their monopolies – from oil to software and eventually biotechnology – the takeover of food is all about controlling the intellectual property of food production through trademarks, copyrights, and patents," he added.
According to Controligarchs, billionaires like Gates claim they are buying up small American farms and investing in fake meats to help curb climate change, poverty, and starvation – but they are allegedly putting small farmers across the country out of work while deepening their own pockets.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Now, the Controligarchs claim they can solve the climate crisis with new patented miracle products that happen to make themselves even richer and, once again, at the expense of small-scale independent farmers," Bruner claimed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gates came under fire last year after a trust linked to the multi-billionaire Microsoft founder bought up a whopping 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota.
Red River Trust, which is reportedly tied to Gates, spent $13.5 million to acquire the 2,100-acre property in November 2021.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley then fired off a legal letter in June 2022 that demanded the trust provide information on "how the company uses the land and whether its use meets any of the statutory exceptions, such as the business purpose exception."
The state’s locals spoke out at the time and said that they felt "exploited" by the "ultra-rich” billionaires like Gates who came in and bought up huge swaths of their farmland.
"I've gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it's not even from that neighborhood," North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement after the controversial purchase.
"Those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this."