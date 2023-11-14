EXPOSED: Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Faced DUI and Drug Possession Charges Following 2020 Run-in With Police

In 2021, Mary and her son Robert faced criminal charges for allegedly “providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The alleged offense took place on April 8, 2021, according to local reports. Sources claimed the mother of Robert Jr’s girlfriend called the police. The mother was reportedly upset that her child had been staying at Mary’s home.

Robert and Mary pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case was eventually dismissed by prosecutors in February 2022.