EXPOSED: Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Faced DUI and Drug Possession Charges Following 2020 Run-in With Police
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s son was accused of driving under the influence and possessing marijuana during a 2020 encounter with police, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the past couple of weeks, Robert Cosby, 20, has caused concern with disturbing posts on social media. One image showed Mary’s child holding marijuana and another with unidentified pills in his mouth.
In 2021, Mary and her son Robert faced criminal charges for allegedly “providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”
The alleged offense took place on April 8, 2021, according to local reports. Sources claimed the mother of Robert Jr’s girlfriend called the police. The mother was reportedly upset that her child had been staying at Mary’s home.
Robert and Mary pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case was eventually dismissed by prosecutors in February 2022.
Mary spoke out after the charges were dismissed. She said, “I don’t live my life to please people I live my life to please God to the people who are committed to believing lies.”
RadarOnline.com has uncovered additional court records that show Robert had a run-in with the law in 2020. The situation was first reported on by Starcasm.
On December 12, 2020, Robert was pulled over for a traffic violation. The police claimed Mary’s underage son was driving under the influence and was found to have “Marijuana/Spice” on him.
In addition, prosecutors claimed Robert was driving without a valid driver’s license.
In March 2021, Robert Jr. reached a plea deal with the government. He agreed to plead guilty to driving under the influence and the other charges were dismissed.
The court sentenced Robert to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended. He was allowed to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of 2 days behind bars.
Robert was also ordered to pay fines, complete 12 months probation, and attend a victim impact panel. Mary has not spoken about the arrest.
Mary is married to her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. The two have been together for 20 years.
They only have one son, Robert Cosby Jr.
Recently, on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary found out her son had been secretly married for a year.