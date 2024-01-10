WATCH: Hunter Biden Crashes House Hearing as GOP Lawmakers Debate Holding Him in Contempt of Congress
Hunter Biden crashed a House hearing this week as GOP lawmakers debated holding him in contempt of Congress, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after President Joe Biden’s son defied a congressional subpoena in December, Hunter strolled onto Capitol Hill on Wednesday just as GOP House members were discussing the matter.
According to ABC News, Hunter walked onto the House floor alongside his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, shortly after the members of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee started their opening statements.
The move caused outrage amongst the House Republicans, and Congresswoman Nancy Mace reportedly admonished the embattled first son for the apparent power play.
"You're the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed,” House Rep. Mace fumed. “What are you afraid of?"
Democrat Jared Moskowitz, who also sits on the House Oversight Committee, suggested that the panel "hear from Hunter Biden right now" and introduced a vote to have Hunter testify.
Hunter and his lawyer reportedly left the hearing shortly after GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was called on to speak.
"Hunter Biden was and is a private citizen,” Hunter’s lawyer said outside the hearing room. “Despite this, Republicans have sought to use him as a surrogate to attack his father.”
Lowell also accused House Republicans of caring "little about the truth" by trying to "hold someone in contempt” who has “offered to publicly answer all their proper questions."
Hunter’s surprise appearance on Wednesday came shortly after the Oversight Committee released a 19-page report that recommended President Biden’s son be held in contempt of Congress.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer also indicated that he had enough votes to hold Hunter in contempt. He said a formal vote could be held as soon as next week.
"Mr. Biden's flagrant defiance of the Committees' deposition subpoenas – while choosing to appear nearby on the Capitol grounds to read a prepared statement on the same matters – is contemptuous, and he must be held accountable for his unlawful actions," the 19-page report released on Monday read.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter defied the congressional subpoena last month when he failed to appear for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee on December 13.
Hunter instead appeared just outside Capitol Hill and held a news conference where he offered to testify before the GOP-led House panel publicly.
"I am here to testify at a public hearing, today, to answer any of the committees' legitimate questions," Hunter said last month. "Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say.”
“What are they afraid of?” he added. “I am here."