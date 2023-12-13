Hunter Biden SKIPS House Testimony, Risks Being Held in Contempt of Court
Hunter Biden skipped his scheduled deposition before House Republicans this week, RadarOnline.com can report. He instead held a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.
In a shocking development to come as President Joe Biden’s son was scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, the embattled first son failed to appear.
According to the New York Post, Hunter instead appeared outside the Capitol where he held a press conference and demanded that the House Oversight Committee allow him to testify publicly.
Hunter also slammed House Republicans for using him to go after his father, President Biden.
“For six years, I’ve been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting: ‘Where’s Hunter?’” the embattled first son said outside the Capitol on Wednesday morning. “Well, here’s my answer: ‘I am here.’”
“Let me state as clearly as I can: my father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma,” he continued. “Not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”
“I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions,” President Biden’s son added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Oversight Committee issued Hunter a subpoena last month and ordered the first son to appear for a closed-door deposition at 9:30 AM on Wednesday morning.
Hunter responded to the subpoena with a letter in which he demanded that the House Oversight Committee make his testimony open to the public. House Republicans James Comer and Jim Jordan denied the request.
“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry and hear what I have to say,” Hunter said on Wednesday morning while risking being held in contempt of court.
- Hunter Biden Agrees to Testify Before House Republicans Next Month: Report
- 'Just a Bunch of Lies': President Biden Storms Off After Denying Involvement in First Son Hunter's Business Dealings
- Democrats BLOCK Republican Motion To Obtain Documents Relating To Hunter Biden & His Overseas Business Dealings
“What are they afraid of?” he added. “I’m here. I’m ready.”
GOP House Rep. Darrell Issa slammed Hunter’s antics on Wednesday morning outside the U.S. Capitol.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“You have a right to assert your Fifth Amendment right,” House Rep. Issa said in a statement to the Post. “If Hunter Biden is guilty of as many crimes as we think he is, if he doesn’t want to answer questions about his business relationship with his father, which we now know exists – he will do so.
Jim Jordan also slammed Hunter’s decision to skip the closed-door deposition this week and warned that House Republicans are now preparing to hold a formal impeachment inquiry vote against President Biden for his alleged involvement in Hunter’s business dealings.
“Mr. Biden’s counsel and the White House argue that the reason [Hunter] couldn’t come for a deposition was because there wasn’t a formal vote for an impeachment inquiry,” Jordan said.
“That’s going to happen in a few hours,” the GOP House Rep. added.