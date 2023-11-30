Unearthed Email: Bank Investigator Alarmed by 'Unusual' Activity in Hunter Biden's Transactions With Chinese Company

"Since the Initial funding of $5,000,000,00 from Northern International Capital Holdings (HK) Limited on 08/08/17 as a business loan, it was noted that there was no loan agreement document submitted," the redacted bank investigator wrote in the email.

"These payments were indicated as management fees and reimbursements," they continued. "We find it unusual that approximately 58% of the funds were transferred to the law firm in a few months and the frequency of payments appear erratic."

The email made note of publicized concerns that Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, had concerning "extravagant spending on his own interests (drugs, strip clubs, prostitutes, etc.)"