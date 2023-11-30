Unearthed Email: Bank Investigator Alarmed by 'Unusual' Activity in Hunter Biden's Transactions With Chinese Company
A bank money laundering investigator flagged serious concerns about Hunter Biden's financial transactions with a Chinese company in a newly revealed email from 2018.
House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released the contents from that email on Wednesday which follow a money trail that started with a $5 million payment from a CEFC-affiliated entity linked to the Chinese government, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Since the Initial funding of $5,000,000,00 from Northern International Capital Holdings (HK) Limited on 08/08/17 as a business loan, it was noted that there was no loan agreement document submitted," the redacted bank investigator wrote in the email.
"These payments were indicated as management fees and reimbursements," they continued. "We find it unusual that approximately 58% of the funds were transferred to the law firm in a few months and the frequency of payments appear erratic."
The email made note of publicized concerns that Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, had concerning "extravagant spending on his own interests (drugs, strip clubs, prostitutes, etc.)"
The investigator also cited recent reports of China's alleged targeting of "children of politicians" and "purchase of political influence through sweetheart deals."
"We have been monitoring the subject customer due to the PEP designation and observations on the account activity as well as recent negative news indicate this entity to be high risk," they went on.
Comer drew attention to the email as the money from the flagged transactions eventually found its way to now-President Joe Biden in the form of a $40,000 "loan repayment" check from his brother, James, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in 2017.
Northern International Capital first sent $5 million to Hudson West III on August 8, 2017, before the latter sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C.
Nearly a week later, Hunter wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, LLC, owned by James and Sara, following which she withdrew $50k in cash from Lion Hall Group and then deposited the money into her and James Biden’s personal checking account.
The following month, they cut a check to Joe for $40,000 and labeled it a "loan repayment."
Comer noted the bank money laundering investigator "raised the exact concerns that we raised publicly about the Biden family business." He doubled down, "The bank investigator was so concerned about Hunter Biden's financial transactions with the Chinese company, he wanted to re-evaluate the bank’s relationship with the customer."
He went on to slam the White House for allegedly trying to cover up this "blatant corruption."