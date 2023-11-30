Home > Exclusives > Lisa Hochstein Exclusive Lisa Hochstein's Ex Lenny Says 'RHOM' Star 'Maliciously' Swiped Valuable Artwork From Martial Mansion to Furnish Apartment in Brutal Divorce War Source: @lennyhochstein/Instagram; Bravo Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are still fighting in their nasty divorce. By: Whitney Vasquez Nov. 29 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband, Lenny, is demanding she return the valuable artwork he claimed she swiped from their $10 million mansion. In the latest filing in their nasty divorce war, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com, the plastic surgeon, 57, accused Lisa of "brazenly, reprehensibly, and shockingly" removing "an unreasonable volume of artwork" from their Miami home, and he wants it back.

Source: @lennyhochstein/Instagram The end of their marriage played out on season 5 of 'RHOM'

Lenny emphasized they had agreed that when they split, the Real Housewives of Miami star would "be allowed to reasonably select and retain furnishings and/or artwork that will be utilized to furnish her new residence;" however, the "majority of furnishings and artwork" were to stay put in the mansion.

In the documents filed on November 17, Lenny claimed that "instead of 'reasonably' selecting certain furnishings and artwork," Lisa "brazenly, reprehensibly, and shockingly removed an unreasonable volume of artwork, furnishings, housewares, and artwork from Former Marital Home, much of which was specially purchased for that particular home, especially the extensive artwork and art pieces." Lenny said his estranged wife's art choices were "far in excess" of what Lisa "needed" to furnish her $32k-per-month apartment.

Source: MEGA He claims she "removed artwork which was special" to him and "left art pieces" that were of lesser value.

"Husband maintains that Wife deliberately removed furnishings, artwork, and other items, valued in excess of $200,000.00, in a malicious and vengeful manner which forced Husband to expend substantial sums to acquire and purchase replacement furnishings, artwork, housewares and kitchenware," Lenny's filing read. Lenny — who cheated on Lisa — also dissed her new digs, stating, "Wife removed far more furnishings and artwork than would be reasonably necessary to furnish" her apartment "approximately 6,000 sq. ft.," which he pointed out "is some 10,000 sq. ft. smaller than Former Marital Home."

He claimed the RHOM star "removed artwork which was special" to him and "left art pieces behind which she did procure but are not valuable enough to garner her interest." Lenny demanded Lisa "return the furnishings, houseware, kitchenware, and artwork that she has unreasonably removed from Former Marital Home" — and that's not all.

Source: MEGA He also alleged she may have inflated the price tag for movers.

He's also fighting Lisa on the $10k she claimed he owed her for moving costs, alleging she may have inflated the price tag. The cheating surgeon said, "It is important to note that the distance" between the marital mansion and Lisa's new residence is only "1.6 miles."

"Husband remains incredulous that a move of less than two miles cost over $10,000.00 and Husband has legitimate questions about the spotty documentation provided by Wife and as to how the moving vendor could have calculated the price for the services," Lenny's filing stated.

Source: @lennyhochstein/Instagram Lenny is now engaged to his former mistress.

The end of Lisa and Lenny's marriage played out in season five of RHOM when he was caught on a hot mic admitting that he loved another woman. Lenny confirmed his engagement to his mistress-turned-bride-to-be, Katharina Mazepa, in July despite still battling through his nasty divorce with Lisa.

