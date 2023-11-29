Tyrese Accuses Teddy Pendergrass' Widow of Harming His Reputation by Shopping Derailed Biopic Around Hollywood
Tyrese Gibson is hitting back at Teddy Pendergrass' widow, accusing her of harming his reputation by shopping a biopic about her singer-songwriter husband around town behind his back and cutting him out of the pie. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tyrese claimed Joan Pendergrass is "still promoting and shopping the project within the motion picture industry" and using his name to do so despite "excluding him" from the biopic after 2022.
As this outline reported, Tyrese sued Joan for $1 million in damages, claiming his production company, Voltron Entertainment, secured the rights to her late husband's life story in 2011. He said she signed off on the deal in exchange for a $450k investment.
Fast-forward to 2022, the Fast X actor claimed Joan refused to sign the paperwork to extend the deal. In his latest filing dated November 28, Tyrese said she's "making representations to third parties that Mr. Gibson is attached to star in the Project," which he argued damages his reputation.
"Plaintiff is further informed and believes and, based thereon, alleges that Joan is falsely holding herself out as still working with Voltron and Mr. Gibson for her own and the Estate's reputational and financial gain, and to open doors in the entertainment industry that otherwise would never open for her," the documents read.
Tyrese alleged Joan's conduct has not only "irreparably harmed" the biopic, "but also significantly harmed Mr. Gibson's and Voltron's professional reputations after they staked their names, efforts and money on the Project to promote it in the industry for nearly a decade, only to have it derailed just as it was getting off the ground with Warner Bros."
The Sweet Lady singer also alleged that his company "suffered significant financial harm as a result of Joan's conduct," arguing Voltron "contributed several hundred thousand dollars to support and promote the Project in reliance on Joan's repeated representation and promise, which they otherwise would not have contributed."
Joan denied all allegations of wrongdoing, with RadarOnline.com exclusively revealing that she asked a court to dismiss the claims brought against her by Voltron. She alleged that Tyrese's company assigned Warner Bros the rights to Teddy's life story in 2019, “thereby making Warner Bros. the successor-in-interest to Voltron with respect to the Option Agreement and Voltron no longer a party to the Option Agreement."