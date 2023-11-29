Tyrese Accuses Teddy Pendergrass' Widow of Harming His Reputation by Shopping Derailed Biopic Around Hollywood

As this outline reported, Tyrese sued Joan for $1 million in damages, claiming his production company, Voltron Entertainment, secured the rights to her late husband's life story in 2011. He said she signed off on the deal in exchange for a $450k investment.

Fast-forward to 2022, the Fast X actor claimed Joan refused to sign the paperwork to extend the deal. In his latest filing dated November 28, Tyrese said she's "making representations to third parties that Mr. Gibson is attached to star in the Project," which he argued damages his reputation.