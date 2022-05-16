'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Is 'Blindsided' By Husband Lenny's 'Reckless' Behavior As Plastic Surgeon Steps Out With Model & Reveals Divorce Plans

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and husband Lenny Hochstein are getting a divorce after more than a decade of marriage.

"With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation," the Bravolebrity, 39, told Radar in a statement on Monday amid news of their split.

Lenny, 55, had previously denied breakup rumors, but changed his tune this week and has since revealed his plans to legally end their 12-year marriage after stepping out with 26-year-old Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.