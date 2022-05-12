'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Defends Husband Lenny After Fan Suggests He's Too Handsy With Female, Weeks Before Breakup Rumors
Lisa Hochstein went to bat for her husband Lenny, weeks before it was reported they had an epic showdown inside a nightclub after she caught him with another woman.
Radar discovered The Real Housewives of Miami star fiercely defended the famous plastic surgeon when someone suggested his hand placement on another female was setting off alarm bells.
The couple joined Michael Bay for the April red carpet premiere of his new movie, Ambulance, in the Magic City.
Stopping to pose with the legendary director, Lisa and Lenny positioned themselves on both sides of Bay; however, the surgeon was sandwiched between the movie maker and model Tika Camaj.
When Lisa shared the photo on her social media days later, fans were quick to notice Lenny's hand was placed on the lower part of the model's waist.
After one person suggested Lenny was a bit too handsy for comfort, Lisa chimed in.
"Am I the only one that will feel some type of way if my husband's hand was on someone’s waist meanwhile the guy I’m standing next to has his hand on my shoulder like if you don’t put that hand on her shoulder," the follower commented.
That's when the RHOM star unloaded.
Setting the record straight, Lisa snapped back by saying, "Maybe you [should] be more secure. That’s my best friend and she’s obviously really tall."
That was before Lenny was allegedly caught red-handed in the club with another woman.
There are mixed reports about the status of the Hochsteins' marriage. Queens of Bravo claimed Lisa and Lenny are heading toward divorce, but the surgeon told Page Six, “Not true. Nice try though.”
According to the outlet, Lisa was surprised when she discovered her husband with model Katharina Mazepa at Miami's new hotspot Gala over the weekend.
An alleged "showdown" occurred when she confronted Lenny, and "a drink was thrown." Bravo cameras were allegedly not rolling.
One source claimed Katharina is Lenny's "new girlfriend." They said, "Lisa got in her face and yelled at her." An insider connected to Larsa Pippen — who was with Lisa at the club that night — alleged their marriage might be over.
Lisa was “shocked by what she saw,” the person said, adding she is “trying to explore what’s next and best for her and her kids.”
Radar reached out to Lisa for comment. Despite her husband's breakup denial, she's remained radio silent.