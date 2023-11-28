Fox News Host Trashes Hunter Biden for Offering to Testify Publicly Before House GOP Next Month: 'He Perceives Himself as the Ultimate Victim'
Fox News trashed Hunter Biden this week after the embattled first son offered to testify publicly before House Republicans in connection to their investigation against the Biden family, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come shortly after Hunter’s legal team confirmed that President Joe Biden’s son was willing to testify before the House Oversight Committee next month, Fox News host Emily Compagno lashed out at the embattled first son.
According to Compagno, Hunter only offered to testify publicly next month because he seeks “attention” and wants to portray himself as the “ultimate victim.”
She also appeared to mock President Biden’s son over his lengthy battle with drug and alcohol addiction.
“I think it is the continued seeking attention and the fact that he perceives himself as the ultimate victim,” Compagno said during Tuesday’s episode of Outnumbered.
“And I note as well, remember he wrote an op-ed, crying out to the world to please have pity on him because of a certain habit he had that millions of Americans also have that don’t seem to excuse vile behavior,” she added.
Compagno went on to suggest that there is “friction” between Hunter’s legal team and the White House over the first son’s very-public legal woes.
“We noticed this friction months ago, frankly, when this started,” she said. [The White House] feels that it would best serve the president to have [Hunter] fly under the radar and sort of keep it as low as possible, let the president focus on his duties or pretend to.”
“But the reality is that Hunter has employed a fight fire with fire tactic, which they feel is not only distracting, but also flying in the face of the White House because it’s a massive gesture of a lack of respect, in that there isn’t any tandem collaboration going on whatsoever,” Compagno added.
“So, I mean, I’ll enjoy the dumpster fire with some popcorn, but I would like to learn the truth.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter agreed to testify before GOP House Rep. James Comer and the House Oversight Committee next month in connection to their ongoing investigation against the first son, President Biden, and the Biden family.
Hunter’s legal team sent the House Oversight Committee a letter on Tuesday, but they made it clear that President Biden’s son would only testify if the proceedings were made open to the public.
“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public,” Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote. “We therefore propose opening the door.”
“If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings,” Lowell added.
Comer has since rejected Hunter’s offer and demanded that the first son testify on December 13 behind closed doors as was originally outlined in the subpoena issued to Hunter earlier this month.
“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else,” Comer said on Tuesday. “That won’t stand with House Republicans.”