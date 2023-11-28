Hunter Biden Agrees to Testify Before House Republicans Next Month: Report
Hunter Biden has agreed to testify before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee next month in connection to the panel’s investigation into the Biden family, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come amid the House GOP’s ongoing investigation into Hunter and President Joe Biden, the embattled first son’s lawyers announced on Tuesday that Hunter is willing to testify in connection to the ongoing probe.
According to CNN, Hunter’s legal team sent the House Oversight Committee a letter and made it clear that President Biden’s son would only testify if the proceedings were made open to the public.
In the letter, Hunter's lawyers addressed the committee's use of closed-door sessions and accused the GOP-led panel of “manipulating facts” and “misinforming the public.”
The first son’s legal team proposed that the hearings should be open to “shed light” on the proceedings. They also emphasized that if the committee believes their efforts are “important” and involve issues that the American people should know about, then it is “crucial” to make them transparent.
“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public,” Hunter’s team wrote. “We therefore propose opening the door.”
“If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Oversight Committee recently issued subpoenas to Hunter and James Biden, the president's brother.
The subpoenas marked the first direct subpoenas issued to members of the Biden family by the committee.
House Republicans have attempted to determine whether President Biden committed an impeachable offense through his family's foreign business dealings. They have yet to provide sufficient evidence to support their claims.
- White House Under Pressure! President Biden's Team Scoffs At GOP's Planned Investigations Into Hunter Biden
- Democrats BLOCK Republican Motion To Obtain Documents Relating To Hunter Biden & His Overseas Business Dealings
- Biden's Impeachment Woes Worsen as 5 White House Aides Are Hit With Subpoenas: Report
The committee's inquiry is part of the ongoing impeachment investigation into the president, and they have been focused on conducting high-profile interviews before wrapping up their investigations in the coming weeks.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The committee also recently subpoenaed an assistant United States attorney who is working on Hunter Biden's criminal case.
These developments came after whistleblowers within the Internal Revenue Service alleged political interference in the case – although the claims made by the whistleblowers were disputed by a high-ranking IRS official and the special counsel investigating Hunter, David Weiss.
Hunter attorney, Abbe Lowell, has strongly criticized the Republican-led investigation. He described the probe as a "political stunt" based on "discredited conspiracies about the Biden family."
Lowell's letter further denounced the impeachment inquiry, and he argued that the focus should be on investigating former President Donald Trump and his family's business rather than targeting Hunter.
“Here we are, eleven months into your so-called investigation, and every objective review of your ‘revelations’ — including by some of your colleagues — has declared your exploration as one turning up only dry holes,” Hunter lawyers wrote on Tuesday.
“Your Committee has been working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client’s business activities to his father.”