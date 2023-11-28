'Acts of Genocide': Putin's Troops Carve Swastikas Into Foreheads of Captured Ukrainian Soldiers
Vladimir Putin’s troops are reportedly carving swastikas into the foreheads of captured Ukrainian soldiers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest shocking development to come amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, it was revealed that Putin’s army carved the infamous Nazi symbol into the foreheads of several Ukrainian soldiers captured on the frontlines in Mariupol.
According to Daily Star, one Ukrainian soldier – identified only as Serhiy – escaped his Russian captors and returned to Kyiv where the swastika carved into his forehead was carefully removed by a Ukrainian dermatologist.
"These photographs show what kind of creatures our men are dealing with at the front," Dr. Olexandr Turkevich said alongside evidence of the Russian army’s swastika torture.
"Serhiy had a swastika carved into his forehead by these pig-dogs,” the Ukrainian dermatologist continued. “He told how, when they cut his forehead, they said: 'If you were an Azov man, I would take you apart piece by piece.’”
Dr. Turkevich also argued that the swastika carved into Serhiy’s forehead was “direct evidence” of the “acts of genocide” taking place in Ukraine by the Russian military.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has largely justified his invasion of Ukraine by falsely claiming that Kyiv is run by “neo-Nazis” who are determined to complete an “ethnic cleansing” of Ukrainian Jews.
"Forgetting the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies," the Russian leader said earlier this year.
"This is evidenced by the crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing and punitive actions organised by neo-Nazis in Ukraine,” Putin continued. “It is against that evil that our soldiers are bravely fighting.”
Putin’s troops were also caught scrawling the Russian leader’s Nazi propaganda in Ukraine earlier this year.
- 'Death To The Nazis': Vladimir Putin's Troops Scrawl Propaganda In Ukraine As War Approaches 10-Month Mark
- Former Russian UN Representative Ousted As An Alleged Neo-Nazi
- 'No Ukraine Ever Existed in the History of Mankind': Delusional Vladimir Putin Denies Ukraine's Existence in Concerning Kremlin Video
A Ukrainian satellite recorded images left behind by the Russian military in a liberated air base.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“Death to the Nazis” the graffiti read. The shocking messages were found on the tarmac at the Engels Air Base in Ukraine’s Saratov region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went so far as to compare Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Adolf Hitler.
“So what if Zelenskyy is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine,” Lavrov said shortly after Russia first invaded Ukraine. “I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood. Some of the worst anti-Semites are Jews.”
Putin later claimed that Kyiv was executing a “genocide” in Ukraine not unlike the Holocaust executed by Hitler during World War II.
“The people of Donbass disagreed with this, and straight-away they organized military operations against the Nazis,” Putin falsely claimed amid the early stages of his invasion. “They were surrounded and shelled by guns and the Ukrainians sent airstrikes against them.”
“This is called genocide,” the Russian leader continued. “It is to save people from this suffering and genocide that we launched our military operation.”