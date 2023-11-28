'Nips My Groin': Fox News Star Jesse Watters 'Attacked' by Dog After 'Getting Rid' of His Own Pup Days Earlier
Fox News star Jesse Watters claimed that he was “attacked” by a dog this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The alleged incident also took place just a few days after Watters “got rid” of his own pup because it “didn’t work out.”
The 45-year-old Jesse Watters Primetime host dedicated an entire segment of his show on Monday night to detail the dog attack incident.
According to Watters, he was approached by a “big dog” during a hike in a nature preserve on Monday morning when the dog “nipped his groin” and “took a chunk” out of his left hand.
“We’re on a tight part of the trail and I notice the dog’s all wet […] and I’m thinking, this is kind of crazy,” the Fox News host explained. “You’re letting your dog swim in a pond, 37 degrees in a nature preserve? That’s my first clue.”
“Second clue,” he continued, “woman’s kind of struggling to hold the dog on the leash.”
Watters then went on to detail how the “big dog” bit him twice – once in the groin and again in the hand.
“The dog comes by, and I’m trying to back up, just give her a little room – dog bites me. Twice,” he said. “Nips my groin and takes a chunk out of my hand.”
“See it? Zoom in on that. Zoom in. And I never like to show pain, I never say ouch,” Watters added as the Fox News camera zoomed in on a tiny wound on the host’s left hand.
“I mean, thank God she bit me,” Watters also noted. “She didn’t bite someone litigious like Judge Jeanine. She would have been tied up in court for a year.”
According to Watters, he “could tell” the dog’s owner “was a Democrat” because she owned a Subaru Outback and had no idea who the Fox News host was.
“I could tell she was a Democrat because when I pulled into the preserve in my car, there was a Subaru Outback,” he said. “Dead giveaway.”
“Plus, she didn’t recognize me,” Watters added. “So that was my Thanksgiving. How was yours?”
The dog attack incident on Monday morning came just days after Watters told his The Five co-hosts how he and his wife “got rid” of their own dog because it “didn’t work out.”
“We ended up getting rid of the dog that we got,” Watters told Greg Gutfeld earlier this month. “We had a…what kind of dog was it? A Bernedoodle?”
“I’m not going to go there,” he added after receiving backlash from his Fox News co-hosts. “Didn’t work out. Didn’t work out.”