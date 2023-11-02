Fox News Star Jesse Watters Says He's 'Had It' With Muslims and Arab Americans During Shocking Rant: 'Someone is Going to Get Punched in the Face'
Fox News star Jesse Watters admitted that he has “had it” with Muslims and Arab Americans during a shocking and arguably Islamophobic rant this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Watters launched his startling tirade on Wednesday’s episode of The Five alongside fellow Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Harold Ford, Jr.
The panel discussed the recent rise in antisemitism on college campuses across the country.
The Five co-hosts also discussed a newly published New York Times article about a “surge” in anti-Israel protestors ripping down posters connected to the more than 200 Israeli citizens kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.
But while the popular Fox News program argued that the Times “defended” the removal of the hostage posters, Watters went on a rant of his own that targeted Muslims and Arab Americans amid the escalating conflict between the Palestinian terrorist group and Israel in Gaza.
“I want to say something about Arab Americans and about the Muslim world,” Watters started. “We – and when I say we I mean the West and Western technology – have created the Middle East.”
“We made them rich. We got that oil out of the ground, our military protects all of these oil shipments flying around the world, making them rich,” he continued. “We fund their military. We respect their kings. We kill their terrorists. Okay? But we’ve had it. We’ve had it with them!”
“These crazy Muslim fanatics come in and massacre over a thousand of our allies. And hold Jewish people hostage, hold Americans hostage,” the Fox News star ranted further. “And so, if you’re an Arab American in this country, and you rip down posters of Jewish hostages, American hostages—no. No, no, no. Someone is going to get punched in the face.”
Watters then targeted the Times and claimed that the prestigious paper “made suffering a commodity.” He also suggested that “minorities” are now given a “free punch” in society.
“They’ll put a price tag on emotional suffering,” he fumed. “You know, is it the Jews? Is it Black teens? The Native Americans? The Palestinians? Who’s suffered the most and he who suffered the most is allowed a free punch.”
“And so now they have justified violence to avenge suffering. And so now people are above the law,” Watters concluded. “People are below the law and that’s making everybody crazy because we can’t live in a country like that. And I won’t live in a country like that.”
Ford, Jr. – The Five’s predesignated “liberal” panelist – chimed in after the rant and said that he does not “necessarily disagree with what Jesse said.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Watters’ tirade on The Five on Wednesday came nearly one month after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
More than 1,400 Israeli citizens were killed in the terrorist attack while at least 200 more were kidnapped and held hostage in Gaza.
The ongoing conflict has continued to spark protests from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators across the world and country, while U.S. colleges and universities have reported an increase in antisemitism on their campuses.
One Cornell University student was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of every “pig Jew” on campus.