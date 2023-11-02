Fox News Star Jesse Watters Says He's 'Had It' With Muslims and Arab Americans During Shocking Rant: 'Someone is Going to Get Punched in the Face'

Fox News star Jesse Watters admitted that he has “had it” with Muslims and Arab Americans during a shocking and arguably Islamophobic rant this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Five co-hosts also discussed a newly published New York Times article about a “surge” in anti-Israel protestors ripping down posters connected to the more than 200 Israeli citizens kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

“I want to say something about Arab Americans and about the Muslim world,” Watters started . “We – and when I say we I mean the West and Western technology – have created the Middle East.”

But while the popular Fox News program argued that the Times “defended” the removal of the hostage posters, Watters went on a rant of his own that targeted Muslims and Arab Americans amid the escalating conflict between the Palestinian terrorist group and Israel in Gaza.

"If you’re an Arab American in this country...Someone is going to get punched in the face.”

“We made them rich. We got that oil out of the ground, our military protects all of these oil shipments flying around the world, making them rich,” he continued. “We fund their military. We respect their kings. We kill their terrorists. Okay? But we’ve had it. We’ve had it with them!”

“These crazy Muslim fanatics come in and massacre over a thousand of our allies. And hold Jewish people hostage, hold Americans hostage,” the Fox News star ranted further. “And so, if you’re an Arab American in this country, and you rip down posters of Jewish hostages, American hostages—no. No, no, no. Someone is going to get punched in the face.”