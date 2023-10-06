Home > Omg Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld Claims 'Elections Don't Matter' and Calls for a Second Civil War During Unhinged Rant Source: @REALGREGGUTFELD/INSTAGRAM; FOX NEWS Fox News star Greg Gutfeld claimed that “elections don’t matter” and called for a second Civil War this week. By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 6 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Fox News star Greg Gutfeld claimed that “elections don’t matter” and called for a second Civil War this week during an unhinged rant on the conservative news network, RadarOnline.com can report. Gutfeld’s startling claims came on Thursday as he, fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters, and former Democratic Tennessee Rep. Harold Ford Jr. discussed the recent lootings taking place across Philadelphia.

The Fox News host seemed to suggest that there should be another Civil War like the “war over slavery” because the country “needs to make war to bring peace.” “We had a war over slavery,” Gutfeld explained during Thursday’s episode of The Five. “We knew slavery was inhumane and immoral, but somehow we couldn’t solve slavery peacefully. It was an evil, but one side refused to acknowledge that it was evil because it was too big of an admission of them to make.”

“Doesn’t that feel that way now?” he continued. “That this defiant refusal to reverse this decline argues against the survival of a country? What does that leave you with?” “It leaves you with you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change,” Gutfeld argued, “because then that means an admission that their beliefs have been corrupt all the time, so in a way you have to force them to surrender.”

When former Democratic Tennessee Rep. Harold Ford Jr. suggested “we have an election” rather than launch a second Civil War like Gutfeld appeared to suggest, Gutfeld fired back and claimed “elections don’t work” or “matter.” “Elections don’t work. We know that. We know they don’t work,” Gutfeld charged. “Look what we have. Look what we have. We had a moderate president and we have crime exploding everywhere.”

“We had a Democrat president promise that he was going to be moderate, promise that he was going to unite the country, and now we have a terrible education system, we have no border, we have crime everywhere,” he continued during the unhinged rant. “Every facet of society is in peril and in chaos because our elections don’t matter.”

"No. Elections do matter," Ford Jr. responded. "We don't need to go to war for it, we go to the election booth and vote the people out who don't do the things you say."

“Oh, I wish I was as naive as you, Harold,” Gutfeld said before ending the discussion. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gutfeld came under fire earlier this year for a series of controversial remarks regarding the Holocaust.

“You had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills,” The Five star said during a discussion about the Holocaust in July. “You had to be useful. Utility, utility kept you alive!" Gutfeld was condemned for the controversial remarks and numerous Fox News stars said they were “disgusted” by the comments.

