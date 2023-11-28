Diddy Dropped by Charter School He Co-Founded After Three Women Accuse Him of Sex Crimes
Another one bites the dust. Hours after it was revealed that Sean "Diddy" Combs stepped down from his role as chairman of Revolt, the Harlem charter school he founded seven years ago cut ties with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The move comes days after sources at Macy's told this outlet that the retail giant was "phasing out" its two-decades-long partnership with Diddy's clothing brand, Sean John.
Capital Prep Harlem opened its doors with the help of Diddy in 2016. The charter school released a statement from Dr. Steve Perry, the founder of Capital Preparatory Schools, on Tuesday confirming the news.
“Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” the statement read. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”
Perry's statement comes after RadarOnline.com left several voicemails and emails for individuals at the school. All of which went unanswered.
Revolt — Diddy's media company — also revealed he was temporarily stepping down as chairman on Tuesday.
“While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business,” it read, “this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora," Revolt's Instagram post read.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Macy's was the first to dump Diddy after his ex Cassie sued him, accusing the rapper of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more. Last week, sources connected to the retail giant spilled that Diddy's products were "being removed" and "won't be available on the site," with an insider sharing, "It's the course of business."
However, an insider close to Diddy told us the rapper's brand is being "reimagined" — but it has "no official plans to re-released."
Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie for an undisclosed amount one day after she filed. Her ex denied the allegations against him, but his legal issues didn't stop there.
After Cassie settled, two other women stepped forward with allegations against him.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. A female who filed under Jane Doe sued the rapper, claiming he and singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her in either 1990 or 1991.
Diddy has denied the allegations, with his rep releasing a statement about the two additional lawsuits.
"The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit," his spokesperson said.