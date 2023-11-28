Diddy Dropped by Charter School He Co-Founded After Three Women Accuse Him of Sex Crimes

Another one bites the dust. Hours after it was revealed that Sean "Diddy" Combs stepped down from his role as chairman of Revolt, the Harlem charter school he founded seven years ago cut ties with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The move comes days after sources at Macy's told this outlet that the retail giant was "phasing out" its two-decades-long partnership with Diddy's clothing brand, Sean John.