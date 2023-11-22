Your tip
Diddy's Clothing Brand Sean John Being 'Phased Out' of Macy's After Two-Decade Partnership

diddy sean john dropped macys cassies lawsuit pp
Source: MEGA

Diddy's clothing brand Sean John will no longer be carried in Macy's.

By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Diddy's clothing brand Sean John will no longer be carried in Macy's, with an insider connected to the retail giant telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that the rapper's label won't be available on the department store's website, effective this month.

diddy sean john dropped macys cassies lawsuit
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com's insider emphasized the decision to "phase out" the label was an ongoing process before Cassie's lawsuit.

Sean John is offered on Macy's website and in select stores, but our source shared that corporate has been evaluating the brand for a while now, noting it hasn't been selling like it used to in the late '90s and early '00s. They emphasized the decision to "phase out" the label had been an ongoing process before Cassie's lawsuit.

"As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023," the well-connected source told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.

diddy sean john dropped macys cassies lawsuit
Source: MEGA

We're told, "It's the course of business" and Sean John isn't selling like it did in the '90s and early '00s.

We're told Diddy's "products are being removed" and "won't be available on the site," with the insider sharing, "It's the course of business." Retail stores are "always evaluating" and deciding "what's relevant" to consumers — and people are no longer buying Sean John.

Sources close to Diddy played off Macy's move, revealing the rapper's brand is being "reimagined" but has "no official plans to re-released." They also said the news about the department store is "relevant because this is part of the process."

Diddy started the clothing label in 1998. He sold 90% of the stake to Global Brands Group in 2016 but purchased Sean John back in December 2021 for $7.5 million after the holding company went bankrupt.

Macy's has been carrying Sean John since the beginning, with the music mogul signing an exclusive partnership with the department store in 2010.

MORE ON:
Diddy
diddy sean john dropped macys cassies lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Diddy bought back his brand in 2021.

As this outlet reported, the rapper was sued by Cassie last week. In the explosive lawsuit, she claimed her ex raped her, physically abused her, piled her with drugs, and forced her to perform illicit acts on sex workers throughout their 10-year relationship.

She also claimed Diddy blew up Kid Cudi's car after discovering the two had been hanging out while her relationship with him was on pause. Kid Cudi confirmed his vehicle did blow up, with his spokesperson telling the New York Times, "This is all true."

Diddy denied Cassie's allegations, claiming she had blackmailed him before filing the $30 million suit.

diddy cassie plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Cassie accused Diddy of rape and abuse. They settled the lawsuit one day after she filed.

The world was shocked when Cassie settled her lawsuit with Diddy one day later, with the 37-year-old singer releasing a statement about her decision.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Cassie said in part.

Diddy also addressed the settlement, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

The details of the settlement have not been released.

