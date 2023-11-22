Diddy's Clothing Brand Sean John Being 'Phased Out' of Macy's After Two-Decade Partnership

Sean John is offered on Macy's website and in select stores, but our source shared that corporate has been evaluating the brand for a while now, noting it hasn't been selling like it used to in the late '90s and early '00s. They emphasized the decision to "phase out" the label had been an ongoing process before Cassie's lawsuit.

"As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023," the well-connected source told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.